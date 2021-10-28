Exhibition celebrating life of 'Sikh Schindler' launched in Thetford

Published: 6:07 PM October 28, 2021

An exhibition celebrating the life of Princess Catherine Duleep Singh has been launched on Wednesday, which includes a painting by Inkquisitive. - Credit: Simran Bance

An exhibition celebrating the life of Princess Catherine Duleep Singh has been launched in Thetford to mark the 150th anniversary of her birth.

The exhibition was officially opened at the Ancient House on Wednesday, October 27, featuring among it a specially commissioned painting of the Princess by artist Inkquisitive, and a display of pictures, letters and Indian textiles to share her story.

Princess Catherine was the second daughter of Maharajah Duleep Singh - the last Emperor of the Punjab, who bought the Elveden Estate in 1863 and lived there for more than 20 years.

Author and historian Peter Bance, who loaned a number of items for the exhibition, said the launch was to celebrate the life of an "extraordinary woman" but to also share an untold story.

He said: "Princess Catherine Duleep Singh, not only fought for women’s rights, but also the rights of people of other faiths in such perilous times so they could live in peace and harmony whilst putting her own life at great danger.

"It is indeed one of those hidden history stories which must be told and passed down to generations so we can learn, understand and respect one another, irrespective of our sex, colour, religion and beliefs.”

Oliver Bone, curator at the Ancient House, said the Princess was a campaigner for women's rights and assisted Jewish people escape from Nazi Germany.

Robert Kybird, chair of the Breckland Area Museums Committee, said she spent her formative years at Elveden Hall and became a regular visitor to Norfolk, meeting with her brothers, Prince Frederick and Prince Victor.

Inkquisitive said: "I had some understanding on the history of Maharaja Duleep Singh and his life, but was blown away to understand and gain knowledge through Peter on how incredible a life the Princess led.

"Her story is largely untold and forgotten, although she is regarded as a ‘Sikh Schindler’ saving many Jews from Nazi Germany during WW2.

"It has been an honour and a pleasure to be commissioned for this artwork and thank everyone involved to mark the 150th anniversary. Princess Catherine Duleep Singh should never be forgotten.“

The exhibition will be on display until February 22, 2022.