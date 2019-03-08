Search

Exhibition bringing Bible to life to be held at Norwich church

PUBLISHED: 09:24 09 August 2019

An exhibition which brings the Bible to life is being held in Norwich.

St Stephen's Church in Rampant Horse Street is hosting the CMJ exhibition and is described as an "immersive learning experience which is great fun for people of all ages."

It will include models, costumes, artefacts and cameos that illustrate the life and faith of the Israelites and the first Christians.

The exhibition will be held from August 15-18.

There will be authentic Middle Eastern clothing, first person character talks, a scale model of the Jewish Temple, the Desert Tabernacle and the Ark of the Covenant, together with ancient artefacts portraying the life and faith of people who lived 3000 years ago.

St Stephem's curate the Rev Dr Alex Irving said: "This unique exhibition shines a light on Biblical life by transporting you back to the time of Abraham, Moses, Jesus and the disciples.

"The exhibition is suitable for all ages and is especially relevant to primary school curricula related to the development of Christianity and Judaism and Jewish/Christian relations."

For more information visit the website: www.ststephensnorwich.org/bible-comes-to-life.

