Paras train at Stanta ranges in preparation for deployment to Afghanistan

PUBLISHED: 17:08 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 01 August 2019

Exercise Kabul Conoy: 2nd Battalion, The Parachute Regiment, training at Stanta Ranges in Thetford. Photo: Jamie Hart/ MoD Crown

Exercise Kabul Conoy: 2nd Battalion, The Parachute Regiment, training at Stanta Ranges in Thetford. Photo: Jamie Hart/ MoD Crown

©MoD Crown Copyright 2019

Paratroopers are getting behind the wheel in Norfolk to prepare for operations in Afghanistan.

Exercise Kabul Conoy: 2nd Battalion, The Parachute Regiment, training at Stanta Ranges in Thetford. Photo: Jamie Hart/ MoD CrownExercise Kabul Conoy: 2nd Battalion, The Parachute Regiment, training at Stanta Ranges in Thetford. Photo: Jamie Hart/ MoD Crown

From September, soldiers from the Colchester-based 2nd Battalion, The Parachute Regiment, will be deployed for operations in Afghanistan for six months.

Exercise Kabul Convoy has seen the paratroopers training on the Stanta ranges, north of Thetford, preparing for scenarios which they could face.

The soldiers, who are used to operating on foot, have been training with Foxhound patrol vehicles and civilian armoured vehicles (CAVs), which will be used to moved around Afghanistan's capital, Kabul.

Exercise Kabul Conoy: 2nd Battalion, The Parachute Regiment, training at Stanta Ranges in Thetford. Photo: Jamie Hart/ MoD CrownExercise Kabul Conoy: 2nd Battalion, The Parachute Regiment, training at Stanta Ranges in Thetford. Photo: Jamie Hart/ MoD Crown

Their mission is to protect NATO military and civilian advisors working in government ministries, as well as UK mentors based at the Afghan National Army Officers' Academy.

2 PARA's training officer, Captain Tom Shaw, said: "We have been working with the Foxhound and CAVs for several months and our paratroopers have shown the flexibility to adapt to a different way of operating quite easily.

"The training has been very thorough to prepare for any eventuality we might face and we're ready to go."

