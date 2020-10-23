Search

Warplanes taking off for major exercise from bases across region

PUBLISHED: 08:56 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:02 23 October 2020

Aircraft and personnel from RAF Marham's 617 Squadron joined colleagues from across the RAF as they commenced a large scale training exercise this week named Exercise Crimson Warrior Picture:SAC Conor Morgan� /MOD Crown Copyright 2020

Aircraft and personnel from RAF Marham's 617 Squadron joined colleagues from across the RAF as they commenced a large scale training exercise this week named Exercise Crimson Warrior Picture:SAC Conor Morgan� /MOD Crown Copyright 2020

© UK MOD Crown Copyright 2020

A major exercise is under way involving military aircraft from East Anglian bases.

Exercise Crimson Warrior involves F-35 Lightning jets from RAF Marham’s 617 Squadron along with F-35s from the United States Marines Corps VMFA-211 Squadron who arrived in the UK at the beginning of September.

RAF Typhoon fighters and US Air Force F15s from RAF Lakenheath are also taking to the skies, along with a Voyager flying tanker.

All are taking part in what is described as “high end training against realistic threats and scenarios”, which will see increased flights from Marham other bases over the next two weeks.

Cdr Mark Sparrow, commanding oficer of 617 Sqn, said: “The last few months have seen a period of intensive training for the squadron having conducted group exercises and Exercise Joint Warrior from HMS Queen Elizabeth alongside our United States Marine Corps and NATO colleagues. We are looking forward to putting the skills and qualifications that we have gained to the test in Exercise Crimson Warrior to show that we are ready to deploy on next year.”

