Excitement builds in Norwich fan park ahead of Euro's final

Aaron McMillan

Published: 6:57 PM July 11, 2021    Updated: 7:28 PM July 11, 2021
Fans at The Arena in Sprowston ready for the England v Italy Euros final match. Picture: Danielle Bo

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston ready for the England v Italy Euros final match. Picture: Danielle Booden

The nation came to a standstill this evening as England's men competed in their first major final in 55 years. 

The Arena fan park in Sprowston, which has become the Norwich hub of Gareth Southgate's men’s Euro adventure, was packed out with those gathering to witness the historic event. 

The arena sold out in minutes when tickets went on sale with priority for those who have attended the venue before.

Hours before kick-off people were in great voice, singing along to everything from Madness’s One Step Beyond, to the England remix of Whole Again by Atomic Kitten, to World in Motion and Three Lions. 

The organisers helped the fans build the atmosphere inside the ground with an array of England's previous goals and karaoke classics. 

Due to existing covid restrictions, they have a yellow and red card system for people not listening to instructions from event staff and have said they will block the screen when people have been standing on furniture.

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston ready for the England v Italy Euros final match. Picture: Danielle Bo

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston ready for the England v Italy Euros final match. Picture: Danielle Booden

The feeling of excitement and nerves was reaching a fever pitch inside the arena as kick-off approached.

Daniel Brackpool, from Cromer, was one of those feeling the nerves and said: “I’m just so nervous, I cannot express it. The pre-match excitement is being replaced with nerves.” 

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston ready for the England v Italy Euros final match. Picture: Danielle Bo

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston ready for the England v Italy Euros final match. Picture: Danielle Booden

Charlie Jackson, from Aylsham, said: “I am so nervous, but it is still coming home, I am predicting a 2-1 England win.” 

Johnny from Brundall feels that the first goal is crucial. He said: “I think since before the semi-finals it has been building to this. I think it comes down to that first goal. We need that early goal to settle us down a bit. I think it is going to penalties, but England to win on them.” 

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston ready for the England v Italy Euros final match. Picture: Danielle Bo

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston ready for the England v Italy Euros final match. Picture: Danielle Booden

Hannah Ward and Colby Watts, both from Norwich, were feeling confident. “We are loving it and we are so confident that England are going to win. I just think that the performances have been so good in the Euros, that if they keep them up England are going to be better than Italy. We have to believe. We are going for England to win 2-1.” 

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston ready for the England v Italy Euros final match. Picture: Danielle Bo

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston ready for the England v Italy Euros final match. Picture: Danielle Booden

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston ready for the England v Italy Euros final match. Picture: Danielle Bo

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston ready for the England v Italy Euros final match. Picture: Danielle Booden

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston ready for the England v Italy Euros final match.

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston ready for the England v Italy Euros final match. Picture: Danielle Booden

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston ready for the England v Italy Euros final match. Picture: Danielle Bo

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston ready for the England v Italy Euros final match. Picture: Danielle Booden


