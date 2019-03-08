Video

Excitable Edgar sells out at John Lewis in Norwich

Exciteable Edgar soft toys from the John Lewis Christmas advert have sold out in Norwich Credit: Archant Archant

Fans of John Lewis' 2019 Christmas advert were just as excitable as Edgar the dragon when it came to getting their hands on the soft toy.

The new ad 'Excitable Edgar' Pic: John Lewis and Partners. The new ad 'Excitable Edgar' Pic: John Lewis and Partners.

The department store's advert was released on Thursday, but the plush toy of Edgar, priced at £15, has already sold out at the Norwich branch in All Saints Green.

On Sunday morning, John Lewis head office said there were nine available at the city store.

When we visited at 10am as it opened there were none in stock.

A sign next to the merchandise stand, which also includes children's wellies and pyjamas, says: "We have currently sold out of Excitable Edgar.

A new batch of Excitable Edgar's were delivered to Waitrose in the Eaton Centre on Sunday morning Credit: Archant A new batch of Excitable Edgar's were delivered to Waitrose in the Eaton Centre on Sunday morning Credit: Archant

"However, Edgar is available to fly in from johnlewis.com whilst stocks last.

"We apologise for any inconvenience."

A member of staff said they are expecting new stock on Monday morning, but couldn't confirm due to high demand for the toy across all stores.

They are also currently sold out on the John Lewis website too.

Waitrose at the Eaton Centre had a fresh order on Sunday morning and a customer reported around 20 in stock at 10am.

The advert tells the story of the adorable green dragon Excitable Edgar who can't control his fire-breathing and is alienated by the residents in his snowy hometown.

However, thanks to the help of a little girl he wins the hearts of them by lighting their Christmas pudding.

John Lewis were contacted for comment.