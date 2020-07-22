Search

Advanced search

Historic sailing smack Excelsior set for return to sea

PUBLISHED: 12:08 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:08 22 July 2020

The Excelsior will make a welcome return to sea. Picture: Mike Page

The Excelsior will make a welcome return to sea. Picture: Mike Page

Archant

A familiar sight is set to make a welcome return to the shores of East Anglia.

Preaprations continue as Excelsior is to make a welcome return to sea. Pictures: Bill HancockPreaprations continue as Excelsior is to make a welcome return to sea. Pictures: Bill Hancock

One of the nation’s most important historic ships will take to sea once again after the crew had been on lockdown.

With the lifting of the coronavirus restrictions, the historic Lowestoft-based sailing smack Excelsior is now able to leave harbour once more.

Adapting to Covid-19, it means the 99-year-old iconic sailing smack is now able to take passengers out for day sails.

Along with other sailing charitable trusts around the UK, Excelsior Trust has not been able to carry passengers aboard its 99-year old historic ship until the restrictions were eased.

But now the boat’s sailing season has adapted to the current situation, which means that for the time being it will be offering day sail trips.

Excelsior’s Chairman Jamie Campbell said: “We will be offering trips to one ‘bubble’ which means that a family group can have the entire boat to themselves for the day.

“This keeps both our guests and our crew safe.

“We are keen to get to sea again and are delighted that once more this much loved and familiar sight will be seen off the shores of East Anglia.”

In May, and with the crew in lockdown aboard the sailing smack, they launched a crowdfunding campaign to ensure the future of Excelsior.

You may also want to watch:

After 28 days supporters raised an amazing £7,000 towards the mission to keep Excelsior sailing.

At 77ft long, LT 472 Excelsior is the last working fishing smack to be sailing out of Lowestoft.

Excelsior was built in 1921 and launched in Lowestoft as a fishing trawler – part of the town’s 300-strong fishing fleet.

Being maintained to her original features, guests can experience what life was like aboard this important part of maritime history nearly 100 years ago.

Nick Dwyer, Excelsior’s skipper, said: “A day sail experience on Excelsior will encompass a fisherman’s breakfast – bacon butty and a cuppa – and safety brief before leaving Harwich or Ipswich dock.

“Guests will be encouraged to take a hand hoisting the sails, steer the boat or sit back and watch how a professional crew does it all.

“We will either head out to sea amongst the waves and spray or stay on inland waterways and enjoy the serenity and wildlife.

“For lunch we will provide succulent Lowestoft smoked seafood or vegan alternative served by the crew.

“Soft drinks will be supplied or guests can bring their favourite tipple (no corkage).

“This is private charter East Anglia style and all proceeds support the work that we do with groups of disadvantaged young people.

“Those amongst this group have often reported what a life-changing experience time on board Excelsior has given them and we are keen to continue this work.”

The day sails will be out of Harwich and Ipswich. To find out more call 0845 308 2323 or email sailing@excelsiortrust.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Town kebab shop given six months to quit building

Kebab shop owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Thetford Kebab House is set to close after Thetford Town Council terminated the business's lease at The Shambles. Photo: Emily Thomson

Man and woman found dead after police force way into home

The bodies of a man and a woman were found at a house in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston-on-Sea, on Tuesday evening. Picture: Google

‘Two loud bangs’ wake residents as charity van torched

A van belonging to the Benjamin Foundation charity was gutted by fire in Holt. Picture: Benjamin Foundation

13 of the best beer gardens in Norfolk

There are plenty of brilliant beer gardens in Norfolk to visit this summer. Pictured is the Acle Bridge Inn. Picture: James Bass

Luxury hotel that cold-fogs rooms is back to 85pc capacity

Norfolk Mead Hotel Coltishall has introduced a range of coronavirus measures, so much so they have been AA and VisitEngland accredited. Danni Bowler Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

Town kebab shop given six months to quit building

Kebab shop owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Thetford Kebab House is set to close after Thetford Town Council terminated the business's lease at The Shambles. Photo: Emily Thomson

Man and woman found dead after police force way into home

The bodies of a man and a woman were found at a house in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston-on-Sea, on Tuesday evening. Picture: Google

People are stumped as more and more random teacups appear on A47 roundabout

Teacups and even a teapot have sprung up on a roundabout in Gorleston bewildering locals who have also reported plates in other locations Picture: Jason Paving and Landscape

‘An unholy mess’: social club reopens despite legal challenge from community centre

Caister-on-Sea Social Club gathering for their Christmas event. Photo: Moya Pateman

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man and woman found dead after police force way into home

The bodies of a man and a woman were found at a house in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston-on-Sea, on Tuesday evening. Picture: Google

Floral tributes to ‘lovely person’ as police probe double death

Flowers have been left outside a house in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston. Police have launched a probe into the deaths of a man and a woman after two bodies were found at the scene Picture: Liz Coates

Gone in 15 seconds, but couple landed with £160 parking charge

Paula Gundry and husband Craig Knights who have ignored demands from NPE to pay £160 for a 15-second stop at Sentinel House in Norwich. Photo: Paula Gundry Interiors

City confirm Przemyslaw Placheta signing

New Norwich City signing Przemyslaw Placheta Picture: Jason Dawson/NCFC

‘Two loud bangs’ wake residents as charity van torched

A van belonging to the Benjamin Foundation charity was gutted by fire in Holt. Picture: Benjamin Foundation