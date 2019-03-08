Search

Cheers! Historic fishing smack to deliver Green Jack beer to popular festival

PUBLISHED: 13:39 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:46 24 September 2019

The Excelsior, on a previous voyage. Picture: Mike Page

Archant

One of the UK's top 60 most historic ships has teamed up with one of the largest real ale breweries in East Anglia.

Excelsior, the historic Lowestoft-based fishing smack. Picture: Bill HancockExcelsior, the historic Lowestoft-based fishing smack. Picture: Bill Hancock

Excelsior - Lowestoft's historic fishing smack - will head to the popular Harwich Shanty Festival next month with a special delivery.

For the iconic 1921 Lowestoft-built vessel has joined forces with the Green Jack Brewery - the multi-award winning traditional real ale brewery based in Lowestoft - to deliver beer as part of a special cargo run.

Brewery proprietor Tim Dunford said: "As Excelsior is once again taking part in the increasingly popular Harwich Shanty Festival (between Octover 11 and October 13) we thought it would be appropriate to send our beer to our Harwich customers by sea in support of this wonderful event.

"After all, beer used to be sent to India from Britain by sea in the 19th Century and this voyage is a mere 21 nautical miles!

"Our beer for the shanty festival is 'Jenny Morgan' who featured in old folk songs and was the faithful wife who waited at home whilst her husband was at sea.

"Many of our local wherries and fishing boats flew a flag with an image of her hoping their wives would stay loyal too!

"Arriving in good time to settle, our beer will be available in The Hanover, The Swan guest house and The New Bell Inn during the festival".

There is still spaces available to join the Excelsior crew on this sail training adventure - a 24-hour overnight sailing experience aboard the vessel as she delivers beer to the Harwich Shanty Festival.

A spokesman for Exclesior said: "Excelsior has places available for guests during her overnight sail cargo delivery trip from Lowestoft to Harwich on October 7/8 and is planning a further overnight trip from Harwich to Mersea Island on October 8/9 before returning to take part in the Shanty Festival.

"B&B places are on offer on board during the period October 10 to October 13 and at noon on October 14 the sailing smack departs for the beautiful city of Bruges, returning on October 18, for which there are some remaining places."

Email sailing@excelsiortrust.co.uk to book your place or call 0845 308 2323.

