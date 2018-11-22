Bathing water around north Norfolk coast ‘excellent’

More accolades for the quality of north Norfolk'’s coastal waters. This picture shows East Runton looking east. Picture: NNDC Archant

Bathing water around the north Norfolk coast is “excellent”, according to the government.

Earlier this year, the district was awarded Blue Flags for six of its beaches, the most in England.

And the government has now informed North Norfolk District Council that the water off those beaches – at Cromer, East Runton, Mundesley, Sea Palling, Sheringham and West Runton – is “excellent”.

The classifications are based on Environment Agency data and will be officially in place for next year.

It means the beaches are well placed ahead of applications to renew their Blue Flag awards, with water quality a key measure in the scheme.

A council spokesman said: “This is great news, and confirms once again that this is one of the best seaside destinations in the country.

“The Blue Flag awards already show just how clean and safe our beaches are, but these bathing water ratings are the icing on the cake.”