Search

Advanced search

Bathing water around north Norfolk coast ‘excellent’

22 November, 2018 - 11:40
More accolades for the quality of north Norfolk'’s coastal waters. This picture shows East Runton looking east. Picture: NNDC

More accolades for the quality of north Norfolk'’s coastal waters. This picture shows East Runton looking east. Picture: NNDC

Archant

Bathing water around the north Norfolk coast is “excellent”, according to the government.

Earlier this year, the district was awarded Blue Flags for six of its beaches, the most in England.

And the government has now informed North Norfolk District Council that the water off those beaches – at Cromer, East Runton, Mundesley, Sea Palling, Sheringham and West Runton – is “excellent”.

The classifications are based on Environment Agency data and will be officially in place for next year.

It means the beaches are well placed ahead of applications to renew their Blue Flag awards, with water quality a key measure in the scheme.

A council spokesman said: “This is great news, and confirms once again that this is one of the best seaside destinations in the country.

“The Blue Flag awards already show just how clean and safe our beaches are, but these bathing water ratings are the icing on the cake.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Canaries legend says father is being ‘eaten alive by dementia’ as he accuses union boss of failing families

Chris Sutton. Photo: C1 Photography

Fifth person stabbed in Norwich in two weeks

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Video Everything you need to know ahead of Norwich Traditional Christmas Market

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

Political tide turns in north Norfolk as vote of no confidence is carried against leadership

Former North Norfolk District Council leader John Lee (left) and new leader Sarah Butikofer (right) Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Updated Police nab 13 drivers taking phone pictures of A11 lorry crash

The overturned lorry in Thetford. Picture: Lorna Willis

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Fifth person stabbed in Norwich in two weeks

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Mother left ‘too scared to be at home’ after car having tyres slashed

Jasmin Barber and her husband were shocked when the police did not come out to reports of their vandalised cars. Photo: Jasmine Barber

Mystery surrounds death of four foxes found laid nose to tail by road

The four foxes found dead at the side of the road in Brandon. Picture: Richard Kemp

12 highlights at Norwich Cathedral this Christmas

Messiah by Candleight at Norwich Credit: Paul Hurst

Night-mare - police kept busy as eight horses escape

Police snapped photos of the meandering culprits as they returned them to their field. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast