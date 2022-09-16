Dig could reveal new answers about Norfolk's enigmatic woodhenge

It's one of the most significant prehistoric sites ever discovered in Norfolk, but you could be forgiven for driving past it without a glance.

Tucked incongruously beneath a looming pylon, in a field pockmarked with rabbit holes, is a site which would once have been gazed upon with awe by our Neolithic and Bronze Age ancestors.

Project director Dr Andy Hutcheson at Arminghall Henge. - Credit: Denise Bradley

This was where the Arminghall Henge once stood. High on top of an escarpment, looking down on the valley below, was a monumental arrangement including eight wooden posts, potentially up to 10 metre high mature tree trunks.

And archaeologists hope new excavations of the site will provide fresh answers about this enigmatic landscape - including the most accurate dating yet as to how old it is.

The site was first identified from the air by Wing Commander Gilbert Insall VC in 1929, who spotted two concentric dark rings and a central horseshoe pattern in the field, not far from Trowse and Lakenham.

Arminghall Woodhenge photo from 'The Norwich 'Woodhenge' by J.G.D. Clark - Credit: Archant

A couple of years earlier, Insall had spotted Woodhenge, a timber circle monument two miles north east of Stonehenge - the most famous of all henges.

In 1935, the Arminghall site was excavated by Sir John Grahame Clark.

His dig established that the circular rings were actually two ditches, with the soil between them heaped up to form a bank between them.

And the horseshoe pattern in the centre was where the huge wooden henge stood.

Some 25 years later after those excavations, through one of the earliest uses of the then nascent technology of carbon dating, tests of charcoal found in the holes where the posts had been, suggested a date of between 3,575 to 2,700BC.

But new excavations, which are being led by the Centre for Archaeology and Heritage at the University of East Anglia's Sainsbury Institute, could give a much more precise date for the site.

And they could shed further light on the phasing of construction on the site and its environmental setting.

The field at Arminghall where a wood henge once stood - Credit: Archant

Project director Dr Andy Hutcheson, from the Sainsbury Institute, said the dig, which includes support from some 40 volunteers, is re-excavating the trenches dug in 1935.

He said: "We are doing that for a reason - because that will give us a good view of the whole of the site.

"And one of the things we are looking to do is to refine the date that we have for the site.

"These days we can use accelerated mass spectrometry dating of the charcoal we have found to give a much more accurate date - with a range of plus or minus 10 years."

Dr Hutcheson said excavations of ditches - and analysis of material within them, including grains and seeds - could also reveal information about the phasing of the monument and which sections were built first.

Holes dug further away from the henge have revealed that the slope to the monument, now a gently rolling hill, would have been much steeper - making the site look much more spectacular.

Dr Hutcheson said the henge's location, on one of the higher points in the area, was significant and was part of a wider monumental, ceremonial landscape.

Two barrows were destroyed when a large electricity substation was built to the north of the site in the 1950s, while there are further barrows in a nearby field.

And not far away, to the southwest, there is what is believed to be another henge at Markshall.

Dr Hutcheson said it was clearly a significant site. He said: "It is on an escarpment and would have looked down on the confluence of the Tas and Yare rivers.

"And the entrance to the henge would have looked towards Chapel Hill, which is about a kilometre away.

"During the winter solstice, the sun would have gone down the side of that hill and it would have set into the river. That seems significant."

The excavations, part of the wider Later Prehistoric Norfolk Project, have been supported by a range of archaeologists and is grant-aided by the Society of Antiquaries London and the Norfolk and Norwich Archaeological Society.

Some 40 volunteers having been helping with the evacuations, including from The Matthew Project and the Restoration Trust.

The excavations have been going on for two weeks, with another week to go.

The public can see the excavations for themselves at open days today (Saturday, September 17) and Saturday, September 24. The site is open from 10am until 4pm.

It is located just off White Horse Lane, near Trowse.

What other prehistoric Norfolk sites have been discovered?

Some of the country's most famous prehistoric monuments are in Norfolk.

The discovery of Seahenge off the coast of Holme-next-the-Sea in 1998 made headlines around the world.

The "seahenge" on the North Norfolk coast - Credit: Norfolk Archaeological Unit

The timber circle and the upturned central stump were dated to 2049BC - the early Bronze Age.

Norfolk is also home to the remarkable flint mines at Grimes Graves, dug more than 5,000 years ago.

Grimes Graves - Credit: Archant

As part of The Later Prehistoric Norfolk Project, there will be further excavations at Warham Camp ‘Hillfort’, near Wells-next-the-Sea, which dates back to the Iron Age.