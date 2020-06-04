Ex-Wren ‘Bubbles’ celebrates 100th birthday in lockdown

Marion Wilkinson, fondly known by everyone as Bubs, will be 100 on June 9. Picture: Norse Care Archant

An ex-Wren will celebrate her 100th birthday while observing social distancing in her own apartment at a housing with care home.

Marion Wilkinson, fondly known by everyone as Bubs, will reach the landmark age on June 9 at her home at Lloyd Court in High Kelling, near Holt.

Born in Kent on June 9, 1920, she used to blow bubbles from the side of her mouth, so her parents wanted to name her Bubbles. Unfortunately, the vicar would not christen her with that name, however, her family and friends have always called her Bubbles, which has been her nickname for life.

She said she had a wonderful childhood roaming the fields and picking fruit and vegetables with her parents and two sisters.

She served in the Women’s Royal Naval Service, known as the Wrens, for two years, from the age of 21, during the Second World War and loved every minute of it.

She said: “I met my husband at 14 and we got married when I was 21. Two years later, my daughter Carol was born and seven years later, our son Nigel arrived.

“I have two grandchildren Clare and Dominic.

“I had a very varied life in catering for 26 years working in London, arranging and catering cocktail parties for high society including film stars and lords. I remember once I was tipped £5, which was an awful lot of money back then. I thought all my Christmases had come at once and I felt very spoilt. I loved my career in catering and I still love a good cake now.

“I moved to Lloyd Court five years ago and I feel this is the best place I could possible live as I am so happy here and the staff are all exceptional. My favourite hobby is completing word codes from the newspapers, so I get very excited when the newspaper is delivered. This helps to keep my mind active on a daily basis.

“These are exceptional times, and I honestly believe I come from a generation that always bounces back, no matter what life throws at you.”