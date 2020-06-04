Search

Advanced search

Ex-Wren ‘Bubbles’ celebrates 100th birthday in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 09:29 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:29 04 June 2020

Marion Wilkinson, fondly known by everyone as Bubs, will be 100 on June 9. Picture: Norse Care

Marion Wilkinson, fondly known by everyone as Bubs, will be 100 on June 9. Picture: Norse Care

Archant

An ex-Wren will celebrate her 100th birthday while observing social distancing in her own apartment at a housing with care home.

Marion Wilkinson, fondly known by everyone as Bubs, will reach the landmark age on June 9 at her home at Lloyd Court in High Kelling, near Holt.

Born in Kent on June 9, 1920, she used to blow bubbles from the side of her mouth, so her parents wanted to name her Bubbles. Unfortunately, the vicar would not christen her with that name, however, her family and friends have always called her Bubbles, which has been her nickname for life.

She said she had a wonderful childhood roaming the fields and picking fruit and vegetables with her parents and two sisters.

She served in the Women’s Royal Naval Service, known as the Wrens, for two years, from the age of 21, during the Second World War and loved every minute of it.

She said: “I met my husband at 14 and we got married when I was 21. Two years later, my daughter Carol was born and seven years later, our son Nigel arrived.

“I have two grandchildren Clare and Dominic.

“I had a very varied life in catering for 26 years working in London, arranging and catering cocktail parties for high society including film stars and lords. I remember once I was tipped £5, which was an awful lot of money back then. I thought all my Christmases had come at once and I felt very spoilt. I loved my career in catering and I still love a good cake now.

You may also want to watch:

“I moved to Lloyd Court five years ago and I feel this is the best place I could possible live as I am so happy here and the staff are all exceptional. My favourite hobby is completing word codes from the newspapers, so I get very excited when the newspaper is delivered. This helps to keep my mind active on a daily basis.

“These are exceptional times, and I honestly believe I come from a generation that always bounces back, no matter what life throws at you.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cars banned from town centre streets as shops reopen

Blyburgate, Beccles. Picture: Nick Butcher

Queues as first McDonald’s drive-throughs reopen in Norfolk after lockdown

There were long queues outside the McDonald's branch on the Hardwick Retail Park, in King's Lynn, when it reopened after lockdown Picture: Chris Bishop

CCTV image captures attempted break-in at 40-year-old family business

A would-be burglar was caught attempting to break-in to a Norwich business. Picture: Hellesdon Leather

Most Read

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘Under-50s will flock to it’: Go-ahead for McDonald’s and Starbucks

West Norfolk Council approved plans to build a McDonald's and Starbucks on the outskirts of Downham Market. Picture: Archant

CLEAR OFF! ‘Normal for Norfolk’ sign to enter historic archive of lockdown life

'Normal for Norfolk' by Martin Guppy, which has been selected as part of Historic England's lockdown picture selection. Picture: Martin Guppy

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

CCTV image captures attempted break-in at 40-year-old family business

A would-be burglar was caught attempting to break-in to a Norwich business. Picture: Hellesdon Leather

New Greggs store to be unveiled on retail park

A general view of the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Shops offer free water and bike repair kit to cyclists and pedestrians heading back to work

One of the new bike areas being installed at Central England Co-op stores including Stowupland, Cromer, Brundall, Mulbarton and Lowestoft Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES
Drive 24