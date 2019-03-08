Search

Advanced search

Record numbers turn out for charity 'sleep out' at city football ground

PUBLISHED: 08:37 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:01 15 November 2019

Part of the team from Birketts Solicitors, ready for their night outside Norwich City's football ground at Carrow Road for the Sleepout in aid of the homeless. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Part of the team from Birketts Solicitors, ready for their night outside Norwich City's football ground at Carrow Road for the Sleepout in aid of the homeless. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

More than 200 people bedded down for a night under the stars - and rain clouds - in Norwich to raise money and awareness for the city's homeless.

Former Norwich City football players, from left, front, Grant Holt and Darren Huckerby, back, Dean Ashton and Adam Drury, ready for their night outside Norwich City's football ground at Carrow Road as they take part in the Sleepout in aid of the homeless. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFormer Norwich City football players, from left, front, Grant Holt and Darren Huckerby, back, Dean Ashton and Adam Drury, ready for their night outside Norwich City's football ground at Carrow Road as they take part in the Sleepout in aid of the homeless. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Benjamin Foundation's Big Sleep Out returned to Carrow Road car park on Thursday night, where fundraisers tucked themselves into sleeping bags for a chilly night in the open.

Now in its fifth year, the event had a record attendance of around 220 - up 50pc on 2018 - and the donations total has already surpassed the £50,000 mark with more money still to come in.

Bags are laid out as more than 200 people prepare to take part in the at Norwich City's football ground at Carrow Road in aid of the homeless. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYBags are laid out as more than 200 people prepare to take part in the at Norwich City's football ground at Carrow Road in aid of the homeless. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ex-Norwich City player Dean Ashton, who joined fellow former Canaries Darren Huckerby, Adam Drury, Grant Holt and Jeremy Goss in the Sleep Out, said: "What got me was not necessarily how cold it was but how incredibly uncomfortable it is to just sleep on Tarmac, so I really struggled with that.

"We were here to experience even a fraction of what it is like for someone who genuinely has to sleep rough.

Neil Dobson, who was taking part in the Norwich Sleep Out 2019 at Carrow Road. Picture: Sophie WyllieNeil Dobson, who was taking part in the Norwich Sleep Out 2019 at Carrow Road. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

"To think that I would ever have to do it again is a scary thought so it brings it home how important the money that we raise in these sorts of events is."

Naomi Newell, who was "sleeping out" for the second time, was one of 18 staff from law firm Birketts who took part.

Naomi Newell, who was taking part in the Norwich Sleep Out 2019 at Carrow Road. Picture: Sophie WyllieNaomi Newell, who was taking part in the Norwich Sleep Out 2019 at Carrow Road. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

She said: "Every time I turned over I woke up because the floor is so hard. I am a bit sore this morning.

"The whole event is always so well organised and the volunteers were great. We are fortunate to have tea and biscuits all the time. It is not the real thing, but it is a fair representation to see what we can do with the fundraising."

Denise Traube, who was taking part in the Norwich Sleep Out 2019 at Carrow Road. Picture: Sophie WyllieDenise Traube, who was taking part in the Norwich Sleep Out 2019 at Carrow Road. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Neil Dobson said: "Sleeping on cardboard makes you appreciate what these people are going through. It is humbling and makes you appreciate what you have. I am really glad that I did it."

Denise Traube from Steeles Law in Norwich took part with five colleagues.

John Howes, Ben Kensell and Pete Dye from Norwich City Football Club at the Benjamin Foundation Big Sleep Out 2019 at Carrow Road in Norwich. Picture: SubmittedJohn Howes, Ben Kensell and Pete Dye from Norwich City Football Club at the Benjamin Foundation Big Sleep Out 2019 at Carrow Road in Norwich. Picture: Submitted

She said: "The biggest thing for me is the fact that yes we have done it and yes it is an experience, but I am now going to go home to walk the dogs and have a shower. If you are homeless you are probably trying to find out where you can get some food from or if it is raining how you are going to stay warm and dry."

Chris Elliott, marking and fundraising manager at the Benjamin Foundation, said: "The 220 people who took part have been gaining sponsorship for their challenge and the money they raise will give local young people who haven't had the best start in life the opportunity to get back on track and shape a better future."

Most Read

The Killers announce 2020 Carrow Road gig

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour. Picture Rob Loud.

Revised plans for new McDonald’s restaurant

This is how a new McDonald's in Cromer could look. Pictures: NNDC Planning documents/ McDonald's

Queen offers support to Harry and Meghan over decision to stay away from Norfolk this Christmas

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge at church at Sandringham, on Christmas Day, 2017 Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Bus company calls for action after unruly schoolchildren ‘run riot’ on town route

A school and a bus company are looking at ways to tackle children's unruly behaviour on buses. One driver said they were

‘It is a special place’ - Norwich City star switches on Christmas lights

Todd Cantwell pulls the lever to switch on Norwich Christmas lights. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

Norwich’s hidden gem where you can get a huge Sunday roast and a pint for just over £10

Roast beef and all the trimmings at The Windmill, Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

The Killers announce 2020 Carrow Road gig

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour. Picture Rob Loud.

‘An accident waiting to happen’: Badly damaged pavements spark safety fears among residents

Chris Stowers, 72, left, with Bryan Jakes, 71, who worries for the safety of his partially-blind wife due to the uneven and damaged pavements on Links Avenue in Hellesdon. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Police hunt wanted man in Norwich

Police are appealing for help to trace 34-year-old Joseph Sharpe. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norwich boxing show: Stevi set to make history on a big night for local fighters

Norwich cruiserweight Iain Martell Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Bus company calls for action after unruly schoolchildren ‘run riot’ on town route

A school and a bus company are looking at ways to tackle children's unruly behaviour on buses. One driver said they were
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists