Ex-Norwich City coach took his own life ahead of abuse trial, coroner rules

Former Norwich City coach Michael "Kit" Carson who took his own life ahead of court appearence. Picture PA/Joe Giddens. PA Archive/PA Images

A former Norwich City youth coach took his own life when his car hit a tree at more than 30mph on the morning he was due to stand trial for historic abuse.

The scene on the A1303 near Bottisham in Cambridgeshire where a red Mazda 3 driven by youth football and scout Michael 'Kit' Carson collided with a tree, killing the 75 year old. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire The scene on the A1303 near Bottisham in Cambridgeshire where a red Mazda 3 driven by youth football and scout Michael 'Kit' Carson collided with a tree, killing the 75 year old. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Michael 'Kit' Carson's red Mazda 3 travelled for 48 metres on a grass verge after leaving the A1303 near Bottisham, making no attempt to brake or steer back on to the road, Huntingdon Law Courts heard on Monday.

The 75-year old died from a brain injury straight after the crash on January 7 this year.

He was meant to be standing trial at Peterborough Crown Court that morning for 13 charges against 11 boys all aged under 16, between 1978 and 2009.

The former coach, of Riverside, Cambridge, had pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing.

Kit Carson during his time as a youth coach at Norwich City, pictured in 1992. Photo: Archant Library Kit Carson during his time as a youth coach at Norwich City, pictured in 1992. Photo: Archant Library

He had spoken to his barrister, Mark McDonald, just after 9am that day who unexpectedly told him he needed to get to court for 10am.

The former football scout thought he was not expected to appear at court for another two days and his wife, Pauline, told the inquest he was stressed about getting to Peterborough on time.

She said he was relieved that he would finally be able to tell his side and his barrister said he seemed fine when they spoke on the phone.

His car, however, was travelling in the opposite direction to Peterborough, towards Newmarket when it crashed.

Witnesses who saw the aftermath said steam was coming from the car and described calling emergency services, but it was too late to resuscitate him.

There was no evidence of any other vehicle being involved in the crash or of him speeding, according to collision investigator PC Sean Redman and no defects were found with the vehicle.

There were also no signs Mr Carson tried to steer the car back on to the road.

PC Redman estimated the Mazda was traveling at at least 30 mph when it hit the tree head on.

The road was clear and not slippery and weather good, he added.

Mr Carson, meanwhile, who was wearing a seat belt, had not taken any drink or drugs and there was no evidence he suffered a medical episode.

Assistant Coroner Simon Milburn said there was no obvious reason for Mr Carson to be traveling on the A1303 at that time.

He concluded Mr Carson deliberately drove into the tree and therefore took his own life.

The charges Mr Carson was due to face were from his time as a coach and scout in Peterborough and Cambridge.

But this newspaper revealed earlier this year that the former scout was also accused of carrying out abuse during his time at Norwich City in the 1980s.

More than 60 complaints, including several about his time at Carrow Road in the 1980s, were made to police from 2016 - but there was not enough evidence to charge him from his time at Norwich.