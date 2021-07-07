Appeal for family of 19-year-old after 'devastating' leukaemia diagnosis

Published: 1:32 PM July 7, 2021

Curtis Beckett, 19, an apprentice at Evolution in Downham Market, was diagnosed with leukaemia in April. - Credit: Emma Ganley

A west Norfolk community has come together to support the family of a 19-year-old apprentice who was given a 'shock' diagnosis of leukaemia.

Curtis Beckett, 19, an apprentice at Evolution in Downham Market, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn on April 19 after becoming "extremely ill" at college.

His mum Emma Ganley said he was "fit and well" until the end of March when he started to get chest, back, shoulder and groin pains.

Following several hospital tests, the family was given the "devastating news" that Mr Beckett had leukaemia.

His mum said: "The next morning his life was turned upside down.

You may also want to watch:

"He was transferred to Addenbrooke's, where he would be admitted for his first block of treatment.

"He had a bone marrow biopsy which confirmed he had precursor B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. There was over 80pc leukaemia cells in his body."

Mr Beckett is currently travelling five days a week to Addenbrooke's for treatment, which is said to be working.

But the family says he will need a stem cell transplant for a complete cure and that there is still a "long way to go."

His mum said: "There are two possible matches from Germany and one from France. They are in the process of having further tests.

"It's been extremely difficult for all the family as it was such a shock to hear what Curtis has, we just felt numb.

"It's been emotionally hard and painful to watch Curtis go through his treatment, as he's been suffering with severe sickness, from the intense chemotherapy that he's been having.

She added: "It breaks my heart to see him go through this and seeing him so poorly at times. Anyone would do anything for their children, but nobody should have to see their child go through this."

The team at Evolution has set up a JustGiving page to support the family and a golf event will also be held at Denver Golf Course on July 30 to raise funds.

Jonathan Rose, from Evolution, said: "Everyone at Evolution is gutted, and although he is fighting this awful disease it has had a devastating effect on his family."

To donate visit the fundraising page on justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jonathan-rose



