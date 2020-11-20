Search

Watch: Heartwarming moment girl, 11, learns she has won community award

PUBLISHED: 12:21 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:57 20 November 2020

Award-winner Evie Sansom with a letter from Sarah Ferguson the Duchess of York, one of many public figures to respond to her letters Picture: Sunbeams Play

Archant

An 11-year-old’s enthusiasm for fundraising, which sees her writing to numerous celebrities, has won her an award.

Evie Sansom with her Young Person of the Year award. The 11-year-old with autism is passionate about raising money and leaning on celebrities for support to help Sunbeams Play Picture: Sunbeams PlayEvie Sansom with her Young Person of the Year award. The 11-year-old with autism is passionate about raising money and leaning on celebrities for support to help Sunbeams Play Picture: Sunbeams Play

Evie Sansom, from Lingwood, was handed the Young Person of the Year Award by Broadland District Council for her efforts raising funds and awareness for Sunbeams Play, a social and activity centre for young people with autism in Great Yarmouth.

Evie, who thought she was having a chat with council chairman Karen Vincent over a video platform with mum Nicola, was stunned and elated to find out she was a winner - greeting the news with a sharp intake of breath and a huge smile.

Sue Carr, deputy manager at the centre hailed Evie’s achievements raising thousands of pounds for the charity.

She said Evie, who has autism, joined Sunbeams in 2017 and was now a youth volunteer.

“She is an amazing young lady who loves to write and raise awareness of autism and the achievements and difficulties of those attending Sunbeams.

“Along with writing numerous letters Evie completed the 2.6 Challenge fundraiser earlier this year and regularly attends fundraising events to support Sunbeams and the NHS.

“Through Sunbeams Evie wanted to share her journey and reach out to others showing them what they can achieve.

“With support from her mum and Sunbeams Evie has her own monitored Facebook page ‘Sunbeams Play – Evie’s Journey’ writing regular blogs about her experience and more recently showing video clips of herself completing Sunbeams home cooking activities called Evie’s Bakes.

“Over the last three years Evie has helped raise thousands of pounds through her letter writing and was happy to be rewarded with raffle prizes and letters in response from celebrities and royalty including Boris Johnson, the Duchess of York, Ant and Dec, Ed Sheeran and many more.

“We are delighted and proud to hear that Evie has won the Broadland Community at Heart Awards 2020 for the Young Person of the Year.”

The Broadland Community at Heart Awards celebrate the selfless work and incredible achievements of residents across the district.

The Young Person of the Year award recognises young people who have made remarkable and inspirational achievements and have shown enthusiasm and positivity.

The awards are run by Broadland District Council and sponsored by the accountancy firm Price Bailey.

