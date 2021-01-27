'Amazing' Evie, 10, to cycle 400 miles in memory of beloved big sister

Published: 11:32 AM January 27, 2021 Updated: 12:00 PM January 27, 2021

Evie, 10, from Shouldham is fundraising for MIND in memory of her sister Emily Owen. - Credit: Norfolk and Waveney Mind

A 10-year-old is planning to honour the memory of her beloved big sister by cycling more than 400 miles on her exercise bike.

Evie Owen, from Shouldham, will pedal 649km - the distance from her west Norfolk home to Land's End in Cornwall - for her sister Emily Owen, 19, who took her own life last March.

Evie will cycle 70km a week on her exercise bike to raise funds for Norfolk and Waveney Mind, which supported her family after her sister died.

Emily Owen, from Shouldham, died days after trying to take her own life on March 18. - Credit: Annabel Owen

She said: “I’m doing this because I don’t want anyone else to go through what my family and I have been through."

She has already raised £660 for the mental health charity by growing and selling sunflowers, and has set herself a £1,500 target for her virtual cycle to Cornwall, which was her sister's favourite place.

A JustGiving page has been set up to raise funds which has exceeded the initial target - with around £1,700 raised so far.

Tim Owen, Evie and Emily's dad, said: “We are incredibly proud that in this very challenging and dark period for so many people, Evie is doing something positive to help others.

“Emily was always so concerned about others and the struggles they faced while trying to deal with her own. Evie is helping to ensure that Emily’s memory lives on through her efforts.”

Beth Twite, fundraising manager at Norfolk and Waveney Mind, said: “Evie is an amazing young lady and we are so grateful for her kindness and generosity.

“Her efforts will help us to make sure that nobody has to face poor mental health alone.”

Fundraising efforts have also been carried out by Katy Walkey, Miss Owen's best friend, and The King's Arms, where the 19-year-old worked as a waitress, who collectively raised thousands for Mind.

People from all over the world have raised money in the Norfolk teenager's memory.

Katy Walkey (right) donated £4480 to mental health charity Mind in memory of her best friend Emily Owen. Picture: Katy Walkey

To support Evie visit justgiving.com/fundraising/tim-owen9

For help and support visit www.norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk. Alternatively call the Samaritans 24/7 free helpline on 116123 or visit www.samaritans.org