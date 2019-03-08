Search

Family friendly beer festival returns for seventh year

PUBLISHED: 10:08 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:08 22 May 2019

The Morley Beer Festival and family fun day is returning for a seventh year. Photo: Submitted

The Morley Beer Festival and family fun day is returning for a seventh year. Photo: Submitted

Archant

A family friendly beer festival is returning for its seventh year to showcase some of the county's best produce.

The Morley Beer Festival and family fun day is returning for a seventh year. Photo: Submitted

The Morley beer festival and fun day will be held at the village hall on Gold Links Road on June 7 and 8.

The two-day festival, incorporating local food, drink, music and family entertainment will be raising money for local cancer charity Star Throwers.

There will be a selection of local ale and cider brewers at the event as well as a specialist gin bar, fresh pizza stand and Norwich Market favourites Churros and Chorizo.

Entertainment will include live music from festival favourites Pirate Joe and the foreign locals, Britpop tributes by the Counterfeit Brits and performances by Foolhardy's Circus.

Adult weekend tickets are on sale for £16 and available online or from the Bakery on Church Street, Attleborough and Kett's Books in Wymondham.

For more information www.morleyfestivalnorfolk.co.uk.

