Everything you need to know about this year's North Norfolk Railway 1940s Weekend

The North Norfolk Railway 1940s weekend, which runs at Sheringham and Holt on Saturday and Sunday.

Up to 10,000 people are expected to descend on Sheringham and Holt for this year's North Norfolk Railway 1940s weekend, which will feature music from stars including the D-Day Darlings and David Van Day, and events ranging from parades to pigeon racing, Here's your one-stop guide to what's on.

Britain's Got Talent finalists The D-Day Darlings, who will be appearing at Holt during the 1940s weekend.

When is it and where is it all happening?

Bucks Fizz and Dollar star David Van Day, who will be appearing at Holt on Sunday.

The 1940s weekend runs on Saturday and Sunday from 10am, with events taking place on the North Norfolk Railway stations at Sheringham, Weybourne and Holt, and in Sheringham and Holt town centres. Local pubs and clubs will also be laying on evening entertainment throughout the weekend.

The civilian parade, which sets off from the Lobster pub at 4pm on Sunday.

Pre-festival events on Friday include a 1940s dance with live music and a fancy dress competition at Holt Rugby Club at 8pm (www.holtrfc.com), music from the Swingtime Sweethearts at the Roman Camp inn, Aylmerton (phone 01263 838291 to book), and Live and Swinging, with Syd Lawrence and his orchestra, at the Auden Theatre, Holt, at 7.30pm (tickets www.audentheatre.co.uk).

A host of musical entertainment is on offer over the weekend.

What's on in Sheringham?

The North Norfolk Railway 1940s weekend, which runs at Sheringham and Holt on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday

The North Norfolk Railway 1940s weekend, which runs at Sheringham and Holt on Saturday and Sunday.

The King Size Papas and DJ Drivetime will be performing at the station from 12pm-3pm, with the North Norfolk Railway also laying on 1940s-style refreshments at Nessa's Naafi, as well as a real ale and cider tent and a burger and hot dog stand. Station visitors will also have a chance to see military displays and a Spitfire flypast.

Nicholas Collett in Spitfire Solo, which runs at the Auden Theatre on Saturday.

A Naafi café with 1940s menu served up by 'land girls' will run at the Lighthouse Church, Cromer Road, from 9.30am-5.30pm, with a tea dance running from 2.30pm-4.30pm.

The civilian parade, which sets off from the Lobster pub at 4pm on Sunday.

The North Norfolk Railway will also be laying on a special evening train departing from Sheringham to Holt at 7.05pm. Passengers can dance the night away with DJs the Baker Boy and Andy AV8 and singer Danny Fisher. Tickets from nnrailway.co.uk

Locals in 1940's dress prepare for the Holt 1940's weekend in September.

A Barrels of Britain beer festival will be running at the Morley Club, Cromer Road, from 11am, with a selection of real ales and cider on offer, as well as a barbecue serving breakfast baps, burgers and hot dogs from 8.30am.

Town centre shops will be getting in on the act, with staff donning 1940s outfits and serving up wartime treats, while the Lighthouse Church will be offering festival-goers a chance to pose for a portrait with photographer Gareth Gabriel.

Military vehicles will assemble on Station Road car park at 6.30pm, for a parade setting off at 7pm.

Sunday

The King Size Papas and DJ Drivetime will be performing at the station from 12pm-3pm, with the North Norfolk Railway also laying on 1940s-style refreshments at Nessa's Naafi, as well as a real ale and cider tent and a burger and hot dog stand.

Station visitors will also have a chance to see a Second World War Hurricane flypast.

1940s duo Timescape will be singing songs from the era on Otterndorf Green throughout the day.

Civilian and military re-enactors will assemble at the Lobster pub at 3.30pm, for a parade through the town setting off at 4pm. Anyone dressed in period clothing is welcome to join in.

A 1940s service will run at the Lighthouse Church at 10.15.

What's on in Holt?

Saturday

An all-day entertainment programme kicking off at Holt Station at 10am will feature acts ranging from the Skyliner Big Band and the Knightingales, to Sarah Mai and vintage DJ AndyAV8.

Attractions on the station event field will include a Naafi tent, the Gin Box and a Naughty but Nice doughnut stall, as well as music and dancing, stalls and an armoured military display.

The North Norfolk Railway will also be laying on a special evening train departing from Sheringham to Holt at 7.05pm. Passengers can dance the night away with DJs the Baker Boy and Andy AV8 and singer Danny Fisher. Tickets from nnrailway.co.uk

Britain's Got Talent stars the D-Day Darlings will be performing at venues including Market Place and Appleyard from 12pm-3.45pm, with other groups, including the Swing Tones and Sharon Hayman, also entertaining town centre visitors.

A pigeon race kicks off at 1pm, with a best dressed contest judged by the D-Day Darlings running at 3.15pm. Vintage motorcycles will be on display in Feathers Yard all day and vintage bargains will be on offer at wartime stalls running in Market Place.

Acclaimed actor Nicholas Collett will play a multitude of characters, blending theatre, music and film in Spitfire Solo, a production at the Auden Theatre telling the tale of 80-year-old ex-Battle of Britain pilot Peter Walker. Tickets from www.audentheatre.co.uk

Sunday

An all-day entertainment programme kicking off at Holt Station at 10am will feature acts ranging from the Skyliner Big Band and the Knightingales, to Sarah Mai and vintage DJ AndyAV8.

Attractions on the station event field will include a Naafi tent, the Gin Box and a Naughty but Nice doughnut stall, as well as music and dancing, stalls and an armoured military display.

Pop icon David van Day, of Bucks Fizz and 1980s duo Dollar, will be performing with his wife, Sue Moxley, in Market Place from 11am-11.45am, and at Holt Community Centre from 2pm-3pm.

Other events will include music from the Swingtones and Sharon Hayman, a dove release at 1.30pm and a children's street party running from 2pm-3pm. Vintage motorcycles will be on display in Feathers Yard all day, with wartime stalls running in Market Place and an art and photography exhibition running at St Andrew's Church.

What's on at Weybourne station?

The Jive Bunnies will be dancing to swing, lindy hop and balboa tracks, as well as offering on-the-spot dance lessons to passers-by on Saturday and Sunday, with other attractions at the station including a Naafi café in the car park and a display of military vehicles.

Where can I park?

A park and ride will be running at Cookie's field, Cromer Road, Sheringham, with a park and walk running at Gresham's School, Holt, and a park and ride running at Holt Rugby Club. Charges apply.

What about road closures?

In Sheringham, Station Road, High Street, Station Approach, and Wyndham Street will be closed to traffic from 10am-10pm on Saturday and Sunday, while, in Holt, the Market Place will be closed from Siddall's shoe shop, to the war memorial.

Where can I get kitted out in 1940s garb?

Colour Me Vintage will be running a pop-up 1940s shop at Oddfellows Hall, Sheringham, until Sunday, with 1940s gear also on sale at local charity shops, and at stalls running in Market Place, Holt, at the North Norfolk Railway stations at Holt and Sheringham, and at the Lighthouse Church, Cromer Road, Sheringham. Shops selling vintage clothing include Past Caring, at Holt, and Missy's Boutique, Sheringham.

Sheringham-based hairdresser Mary Rolph will be offering 1940s styles for women and children, as well as cuts and shaves for men in a fully equipped hair salon marquee at Holt station. There will also be a selection of handmade 1940s hats, fascinators and hair pins on sale, with free tea and coffee while you wait.

For tickets, and more information, visit fortiesweekend.com or nnrailway.co.u