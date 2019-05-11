Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Everything you need to know about the King's Lynn Hanse Festival

11 May, 2019 - 07:29
The Hanse Grand Festival Parade making it's way through the streets of King's Lynn Town Centre Picture: Ian Burt

The Hanse Grand Festival Parade making it's way through the streets of King's Lynn Town Centre Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

King's Lynn's hanseatic heritage will be commemorated at a festival tomorrow.

What's it all about? It celebrates Lynn's medieval maritime past, people, cultural events, international links and stunning architecture.

When does it kick off? The 42F (King's Lynn) Squadron Air Cadets will lead a colourful parade to start the event, which sets off from the Tuesday Market Place at 10.45am and heads down the High Street towards the historic Saturday Market Place and onto the quayside.

Can I join in? For sure, people are being asked to bring things to make some noise, such as saucepans and spoons to bang together.

You may also want to watch:

What else is happening? A parade of flags, with bearers from many countries will head through King's Lynn town centre towards the quayside.

What's happening for the youngsters? Children from local schools will create a procession of walking boats they have designed. They will also be able to try their hands at building small boats to race.

What's happening on the river? The King's Lynn Hanse Regatta will also take place over the weekend, with races beginning at 10am on Saturday and noon on Sunday.

And around the rest of town? Popular events from previous festivals return, including Discover Hanseatic Lynn walks and lectures at Marriott's Warehouse. A training workshop for young Hanse sailors will take place at the Hanse House on the South Quay.

What about the entertainment? Music will be provided in the afternoon and evening on the main stage in King's Staithe Square courtesy of the Pot of Gold Shantymen, the Shackleton Trio and Bear Club.

Topic Tags:

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Case of Norfolk man who sexually assaulted teen in boot can be revealed

Ryan Malin. PIC: Norfolk Police.

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

‘A moment of balance’ as death-defying tightrope walk over Norwich market opens festival

Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Paedophile hunters are destroying families ‘in the name of Facebook likes’ says Norfolk chief constable

Chief Constable Simon Bailey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Gypsy couple facing enforcement action for second time

Thomas Bibby and his partner at their site on Holt Road, near Norwich Airport. Photo: Archant

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Case of Norfolk man who sexually assaulted teen in boot can be revealed

Ryan Malin. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Case of Norfolk man who sexually assaulted teen in boot can be revealed

Ryan Malin. PIC: Norfolk Police.

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

Police close section of A11 following an accident

Police have closed part of the A11 due to an earlier accident. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Town names its community champions of the year

Jim Bidwell being presented with Diss honoured citizen for 2019 by Town Mayor Trevor Wenman. Picture: Diss Town Council

‘Pessimism gets you nowhere’: Here is how Norfolk’s wildlife can be saved

Pamela Abbott, centre, chief executive of Norfolk Wildlife Trust with volunteers at Southrepps Commons nature reserve. Picture: Chris Hill
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists