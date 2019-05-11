Everything you need to know about the King's Lynn Hanse Festival

The Hanse Grand Festival Parade making it's way through the streets of King's Lynn Town Centre Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

King's Lynn's hanseatic heritage will be commemorated at a festival tomorrow.

What's it all about? It celebrates Lynn's medieval maritime past, people, cultural events, international links and stunning architecture.

When does it kick off? The 42F (King's Lynn) Squadron Air Cadets will lead a colourful parade to start the event, which sets off from the Tuesday Market Place at 10.45am and heads down the High Street towards the historic Saturday Market Place and onto the quayside.

Can I join in? For sure, people are being asked to bring things to make some noise, such as saucepans and spoons to bang together.

What else is happening? A parade of flags, with bearers from many countries will head through King's Lynn town centre towards the quayside.

What's happening for the youngsters? Children from local schools will create a procession of walking boats they have designed. They will also be able to try their hands at building small boats to race.

What's happening on the river? The King's Lynn Hanse Regatta will also take place over the weekend, with races beginning at 10am on Saturday and noon on Sunday.

And around the rest of town? Popular events from previous festivals return, including Discover Hanseatic Lynn walks and lectures at Marriott's Warehouse. A training workshop for young Hanse sailors will take place at the Hanse House on the South Quay.

What about the entertainment? Music will be provided in the afternoon and evening on the main stage in King's Staithe Square courtesy of the Pot of Gold Shantymen, the Shackleton Trio and Bear Club.