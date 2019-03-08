Video

Everything you need to know about Greater Anglia's new trains

Train driver, Kevin, in the cab of the new Greater Anglia trains. Picture: Greater Anglia Archant

Here is everything you need to know about the new £1.4bn Greater Anglia trains.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

New access steps and higher trains should mean cycle and wheelchair users find boarding the new Greater Anglia trains much easier. Picture: Neil Didsbury New access steps and higher trains should mean cycle and wheelchair users find boarding the new Greater Anglia trains much easier. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Which new train will be on my route?

Greater Anglia has invested £1.4bn on three new types of trains, Stadler electric trains, Stadler bi-mode trains which switch between diesel and electric and Bombardier electric trains.

The Bombardier trains will run on the electrified parts of the Greater Anglia network running out of King's Lynn while the Stadler bi-mode and electric intercity trains will operate on the county's regional lines and mainline between Norwich and London.

Greater Anglia are promising new, spacious trains with free wifi, better timetables with more frequent services, and more peak-time seats into London as they roll out a new fleet of trains. Picture: Neil Didsbury Greater Anglia are promising new, spacious trains with free wifi, better timetables with more frequent services, and more peak-time seats into London as they roll out a new fleet of trains. Picture: Neil Didsbury

When will the new trains be introduced?

The new bi-mode trains have already been introduced on the Norwich to Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth and Cambridge routes with plans to roll them out across the rest of the network before the end of the year.

Jamie Burles, managing director of Greater Anglia has also said he is optimistic the new mainline trains should be in service within the next four weeks.

Inside one of the new Greater Anglia trains which are being rolled out across the region as part of a complete modernisation of the network by 2020. Picture: Neil Didsbury Inside one of the new Greater Anglia trains which are being rolled out across the region as part of a complete modernisation of the network by 2020. Picture: Neil Didsbury

What does bi-mode mean? Are the new trains more eco-friendly?

All of Greater Anglia's existing diesel trains are being replaced with "bi-mode" trains which can switch between diesel and electricity power and meet the latest emission standards.

Inside one of the new Greater Anglia trains which are being rolled out across the region as part of a complete modernisation of the network by 2020. Picture: Neil Didsbury Inside one of the new Greater Anglia trains which are being rolled out across the region as part of a complete modernisation of the network by 2020. Picture: Neil Didsbury

How accessible are the trains?

A lot more accessible that the current trains, some of which are 40 years old. All of the new trains have lowered floors with sliding steps at every door which bridge the gap between the train and the platform, making it easier to get on and off the train with wheelchairs and pushchairs. They all have at least one accessible toilet plus wheelchair spaces and there are no doors between carriages creating a more spacious environment and making it easier to move through the train.

Will there be more seats?

Longer carriages mean the new trains offer 20-40pc more seats, complete with tray tables and more leg room. The new bi-mode trains are also all either three or four carriages long, meaning no more one carriage trains and services better equipped to meet increasing passenger numbers.

Will I be able to charge my phone and other devices?

Yes - all of the new trains have USB and plug sockets plus free wifi meaning you'll be able to get online while you travel.

The windows have also been fitted with a special mesh to help maximise mobile phone signal so no more opening phone calls with 'sorry I'm on a train'

Will there be a cafe service?

Yes on the mainline between Norwich and London there will be a cafe bar.

Can I still take my bike on the train?

There will be six cycle spaces on intercity and regional bi-mode trains while the electric Bomabrdier trains will have four cycle spaces on each train, compared to none presently.

Anything else?

Air conditioning and floor heating depending on the season and digital display screens telling you where you are on the train, which areas of the train are the busiest and what the next stop is.

What will happen to the old trains?

They will be returned to the leasing company to either be re-allocated or dismantled.