Search

Advanced search

Video

Everything you need to know about Greater Anglia's new trains

PUBLISHED: 16:36 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:00 04 September 2019

Train driver, Kevin, in the cab of the new Greater Anglia trains. Picture: Greater Anglia

Train driver, Kevin, in the cab of the new Greater Anglia trains. Picture: Greater Anglia

Archant

Here is everything you need to know about the new £1.4bn Greater Anglia trains.

New access steps and higher trains should mean cycle and wheelchair users find boarding the new Greater Anglia trains much easier. Picture: Neil DidsburyNew access steps and higher trains should mean cycle and wheelchair users find boarding the new Greater Anglia trains much easier. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Which new train will be on my route?

Greater Anglia has invested £1.4bn on three new types of trains, Stadler electric trains, Stadler bi-mode trains which switch between diesel and electric and Bombardier electric trains.

The Bombardier trains will run on the electrified parts of the Greater Anglia network running out of King's Lynn while the Stadler bi-mode and electric intercity trains will operate on the county's regional lines and mainline between Norwich and London.

Greater Anglia are promising new, spacious trains with free wifi, better timetables with more frequent services, and more peak-time seats into London as they roll out a new fleet of trains. Picture: Neil DidsburyGreater Anglia are promising new, spacious trains with free wifi, better timetables with more frequent services, and more peak-time seats into London as they roll out a new fleet of trains. Picture: Neil Didsbury

When will the new trains be introduced?

The new bi-mode trains have already been introduced on the Norwich to Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth and Cambridge routes with plans to roll them out across the rest of the network before the end of the year.

Jamie Burles, managing director of Greater Anglia has also said he is optimistic the new mainline trains should be in service within the next four weeks.

Inside one of the new Greater Anglia trains which are being rolled out across the region as part of a complete modernisation of the network by 2020. Picture: Neil DidsburyInside one of the new Greater Anglia trains which are being rolled out across the region as part of a complete modernisation of the network by 2020. Picture: Neil Didsbury

What does bi-mode mean? Are the new trains more eco-friendly?

All of Greater Anglia's existing diesel trains are being replaced with "bi-mode" trains which can switch between diesel and electricity power and meet the latest emission standards.

Inside one of the new Greater Anglia trains which are being rolled out across the region as part of a complete modernisation of the network by 2020. Picture: Neil DidsburyInside one of the new Greater Anglia trains which are being rolled out across the region as part of a complete modernisation of the network by 2020. Picture: Neil Didsbury

How accessible are the trains?

A lot more accessible that the current trains, some of which are 40 years old. All of the new trains have lowered floors with sliding steps at every door which bridge the gap between the train and the platform, making it easier to get on and off the train with wheelchairs and pushchairs. They all have at least one accessible toilet plus wheelchair spaces and there are no doors between carriages creating a more spacious environment and making it easier to move through the train.

Will there be more seats?

Longer carriages mean the new trains offer 20-40pc more seats, complete with tray tables and more leg room. The new bi-mode trains are also all either three or four carriages long, meaning no more one carriage trains and services better equipped to meet increasing passenger numbers.

Will I be able to charge my phone and other devices?

Yes - all of the new trains have USB and plug sockets plus free wifi meaning you'll be able to get online while you travel.

The windows have also been fitted with a special mesh to help maximise mobile phone signal so no more opening phone calls with 'sorry I'm on a train'

Will there be a cafe service?

Yes on the mainline between Norwich and London there will be a cafe bar.

Can I still take my bike on the train?

There will be six cycle spaces on intercity and regional bi-mode trains while the electric Bomabrdier trains will have four cycle spaces on each train, compared to none presently.

Anything else?

Air conditioning and floor heating depending on the season and digital display screens telling you where you are on the train, which areas of the train are the busiest and what the next stop is.

What will happen to the old trains?

They will be returned to the leasing company to either be re-allocated or dismantled.

Related articles

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Three men arrested after sexual assault in Chapelfield Gardens

Police have sealed off part of Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

We tested for cocaine use in Norwich’s public toilets and this is what we found

Traces of cocaine was found in the Norwich bus station toilets using drug-detecting wipes. Picture: Archant

Riverside braces itself as key tenants face closure

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Riverside braces itself as key tenants face closure

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Taser drawn on man after car stopped by police on Norwich street

Police led people away after an incident in Magdalen Street in Norwich. Pic: Submitted.

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Cafe Rouge reveals reason for Norwich closure despite ‘excellent’ summer

Cafe Rouge in Norwich's Chapelfield will close this month. Picture: Archant

WATCH: Extra high tides wash over coast

Wells quayside shortly after a high spring tide PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

‘It made me feel like Amy’s death was not important’ - Mum’s upset over inquest blunder

Amy Whitmore, who died on March 25, with her favourite tipple a Kopparberg cider Picture: Michelle Whitmore
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists