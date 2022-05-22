Platinum Jubilee: South Norfolk events celebrating the Queen

Beacons will be lit around the country and the Commonwealth to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022 - Credit: PA

The people of south Norfolk are set to celebrate Her Majesty's 70-year reign with a variety of events across the district.

Towns and villages across the area are gearing up to mark the special occasion from being among the thousands of locations being lit in the UK to the Commonwealth to community activities and lunches.

Thetford

Sunday, June 5, (10am to 2pm) 5K Jubilee red, white and blue colour run from the CBC through the town centre.

June 5, (12pm -3pm) Big Jubilee Lunch at the Charles Burrell Centre including face painter and kids activities and 'Thetford Queens Pudding Competition'.

June 5, (12pm-3pm) Jubilee street party at The Guildhall with range of food vendors and live entertainment.

Diss

Thursday, June 2 (4pm to 10.30pm) Glow in the Park at Diss Park.The free event, hosted by Park Radio, will include live music, street food stalls, children's lantern procession, beacon lighting ceremony, and firework display.

Programme of events for the Glow in the Park event in Diss. - Credit: Diss Town Council

Pulham Market and Pulham St Mary

June 2-4 the Pulham Players will be presenting The Madness of Toad at the Pulham Market Memorial Hall.

June 2 Pulham St Mary the Virgin Church will be holding a fete and BBQ.

June 2, Pulham Market St Mary Magdalene Church flower festival and Thanksgiving service on June 5.

June 4 (3pm to 9pm) Outdoor Jubilee Jamboree organised by The Pennoyer Centre which includes live music, bar and BBQ

June 5, Pulham St Mary Allotment Community Big Lunch and Pulham Market Big Picnic Lunch on the village green.

Attleborough

June 4 (from 11.30am) Attleborough Heritage Group holding Jubilee exhibition of local royal celebrations and town history at the Town Hall.

June 5, (12.30pm) picnic at St Mary's churchyard and Songs of Praise at the church at 3pm.

Wymondham

June 2 (6.30pm - 10.30pm) Spooner Row Platinum Jubilee Party at the playing field including live music, food outlets, beacon lighting

June 2, (2pm - 4pm) Coronation-themed street party for children between four to 12 who live in village and attend Spooner Row Primary School, which will involve a fancy dress competition, games, and all those who attend will receive a commemorative gift.

Saturday, May 28 to June 5 - Wymondham Jubilee Trail around town centre which is raising funds for the town's four primary schools.

Representatives from the PTAs collecting the hamper from Waitrose. Pictured from left to right: Nicholas Leverett, Katie Cursons, George Branigan, Clare Suter, Deanna Abrahamson, Maddy Edwards and Vicky Lowe. - Credit: Clare Suter

June 5 (2pm-6pm) Jubilee Fest at Kett's Park includes entertainment from the likes of band the Walks and Mark the Busker, funfair and traditional games.

Watton

June 5 (9am) Watton HC Jubilee Craft Fayre at Watton Sports Centre with more than 100 stalls, classic cars, BBQ, tombolas, raffles and a hockey tournament, with all profits raised going towards its community pitch fund.

Wreningham

June 2, Jubilee service of thanksgiving at All Saints.

Tacolneston

June 5, Village Jubilee praise at Tacolneston Village Hall.

Bunwell

June 5, (11am -5pm) Bunwell and Carleton Rode Jubilee celebration at Bunwell Village Hall with stalls, entertainment and family fun.

Long Stratton



June 4, (from 11am) Platinum Jubilee Celebrations on Manor Road playing fields including community games, stalls, food outlets and live music.

Yelverton

June 2 to 11 (10am to 3pm) St Mary's Church flower festival.

Welborne

June 2, (3pm-6pm) Welborne Jubilee Tea Party at Welborne Village Hall and Church.

Gisssing

June 3 (7pm) Last Night of The Proms at St Mary’s Church. Dress up in red, white and blue for musical celebration and a toast to Her Majesty.

Wramplingham

June 4 (3pm) Village Picnic and BBQ at The Old Rectory. Bring and share tea followed by evening BBQ. A village family event with activities, competitions, Jubilee mug presentation, commemorative tea towels.

And Jubilee tree planting (5pm) at St Peter and St Pauls Church.

Loddon and Chedgrave

June 4 (12pm -5pm) Platinum Jubilee Fete at Loddon and Chedgrave Playing Fields including live performers, children’s entertainment, stalls, food and drink stalls.

Keswick

June 5 (12pm) Village Street Party at Girl Guides Campsite off Low Road.

Cringleford

June 5 (12pm) Jubilee picnic at the playing field including games and music.

Wicklewood

June 2 (from 4pm) afternoon of fun at the village hall including ice cream van, hog roast, bar, tea dance, live music, crafts, and vintage cars.

Great Hockham

June 2 (12pm) Hockham parishioners will turn the Hockham Stone on the village green for the 12th time in its 135 year history to celebrate the Queen.

June 5 (from 12pm) Jubilee celebrations and 750th anniversary of the Hockham Hornfair which will involve maypole dancing by the local school, stalls, and visit from alpacas.

