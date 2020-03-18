Search

All the events cancelled in Swaffham due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 09:19 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:23 18 March 2020

Swaffham town centre. Picture: Ian Burt

Swaffham town centre. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant

Events across the region are being cancelled as coronavirus takes hold. Here are the events that have been cancelled in Swaffham so far:

Swaffham Town Football Club's ground. Picture: Su HollidaySwaffham Town Football Club's ground. Picture: Su Holliday

Swaffham Town Football Club

All matches within the Thurlow Nunn football league have been postponed with immediate effect.

Photos of the Ostrich Inn in Castle Acre. PHOTO: Matthew UsherPhotos of the Ostrich Inn in Castle Acre. PHOTO: Matthew Usher

The Ostrich Inn, Disco Night

The pub in Castle Acre has cancelled its disco night on March 21.

Swaffham Conni Club, Bingo

Bingo on a Wednesday evening has been cancelled until further notice.  The club will keep people updated on any changes over its Facebook page.

Artichoke

Although the women’s clothing store will remain open, all charity events the company were involved in throughout April and May will be cancelled.

The business is with the organisers to reschedule them in the autumn.

Easter Fun Day at Swaffham Bulbeck Primary School

The Easter fun day on March 29 has been cancelled by Bulbeck Primary School.

A spokesperson said: “Thank you for your continued support and fingers crossed for the quiz night in May.”

• Do you have an event in Swaffham that is cancelled? Email abigail.nicholson@archant.co.uk

Here to Help Campaign

Today, with Norfolk County Council, we have launched our Here to Help campaign, in a bid to create an army of helpers to step in to offer that extra support.

Clearly, there are safety issues of which to be aware but there are all ways in which we can help - whether that’s dropping off food, walking a pet, phoning someone on their own or just pointing them in the direction of the most up to date advice.

We’ve included a Here to Help postcard, which we would love to see people post through their neighbours’ letterboxes.

For more information or to download cards click here.

For updates, visit our Facebook page Norfolk Coronavirus Updates.

Join our Here to Help Facebook page here.

