How you can help to ‘raise the profile’ of town

PUBLISHED: 08:00 02 February 2019

An aerial view of Lowestoft. Picture: Mike Page.

Businesses, community groups and charities across Lowestoft are being given the chance to have their say, to hear about the work being done and to help to raise the profile of the town.

Waveney District Council is working with thinkingplace, the UK’s leading place branding agency, to develop a Place ‘Story’ for Lowestoft.

And thinkingplace will be running a workshop on Thursday, February 14 at Orbis Energy, which will gather views from organisations about what makes Lowestoft special.

A spokesman said: “Using experts to develop a clear identity and a ‘story’ for the town would help raise the profile of the area, encourage growth and investment and attract further visitors.

“This reflects wider work taking place across the town by organisations such as Lowestoft Rising to raise aspirations and encourage people to take pride in where they live, as well as ongoing regeneration projects focusing on improving areas including the South Beach, the Historic High Street and Lowestoft Ness.”

