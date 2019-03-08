Search

Event goers could face disruption as Greater Anglia train terminates in Cromer

PUBLISHED: 14:52 14 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:52 14 September 2019

Trains at Norwich Railway Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Trains at Norwich Railway Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A train between Norwich and Sheringham has terminated in Cromer due to overcrowding issues.

Greater Anglia have terminated their 13.45 service to Sheringham at Cromer due to overcrowding because of the North Norfolk Railway's 1940s weekend.

The train, which runs on The Bittern Line, missed stops at West Runton and Sheringham due to the problem.

The 14.47 due to return from Sheringham will also start from Cromer.

