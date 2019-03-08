Event goers could face disruption as Greater Anglia train terminates in Cromer

Trains at Norwich Railway Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A train between Norwich and Sheringham has terminated in Cromer due to overcrowding issues.

Greater Anglia have terminated their 13.45 service to Sheringham at Cromer due to overcrowding because of the North Norfolk Railway's 1940s weekend.

The train, which runs on The Bittern Line, missed stops at West Runton and Sheringham due to the problem.

The 14.47 due to return from Sheringham will also start from Cromer.