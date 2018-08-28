Search

Landlord event will explain legal changes and expansion opportunities

PUBLISHED: 09:30 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:30 05 November 2018

Landlords will have the chance to learn about changes to the law and business expansion opportunities at an event in Thorpe St Andrew.

Broadland District Council is hosting the National Landlords Association (NLA) event from 5.30pm on November 6 at its offices on Yarmouth Road.

The event will focus on the licensing of houses in multiple occupation (HMO) and how to finance high quality HMOs.

There will be speakers from the NLA, Broadland council, Norwich City Council, and the mortgage broker NM Finance.

Roger Foulger, Broadland’s portfolio holder for housing and wellbeing, said: “The rules are changing and landlords need to know what they have to do but we also want to support responsible landlords to supply the warm and comfortable homes people need.”

The event takes place in Broadland’s council chamber from 5.30pm to about 8.30pm.

