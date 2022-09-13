Review: A fabulous and emotional evening of jazz and cabaret

The Djangoliers appeared at the Evening of Jazz and Cabaret at The Norwich Playhouse. - Credit: The Djangoliers

The 19th Evening of Jazz and Cabaret at The Norwich Playhouse was a sell-out success.

Held on Sunday , it had a sombre start with a minute’s silence in honour of The Queen, followed by the new national anthem, God Save The King.

The tempo then picked up as organiser Chris Bailey, who compered the evening in crazy, colourful suits, introduced The Djangoliers, a gypsy jazz quartet who wowed the crowd with their dexterity and skill on guitars, double bass and clarinet, playing Django Reinhardt renditions in perfect time at super high-speed while clearly enjoying themselves.

Their fast-paced performance was punctuated by a lovely, unexpected ballad, with the crowd left wanting more.

Hayley Moss sang a soaring set that included numbers from recent films – Never Enough from The Greatest Showman, dedicated to her four-year-old daughter, and a tear-jerker from Toy Story which brought out the tissues.

It was an emotional evening in many ways, held in aid of Breast Cancer Now and the Norwich-based breast cancer reconstruction charity Keeping Abreast, and the emotion was tangible.

Highlights of this fun-filled night included Cromer Pier Show comic Olly Day who had the audience in stitches, and singer-songwriter Earl Okin who accompanied himself on the piano with quirky, trumpet-like improvisation when singing a song of his own vintage, Yesterday’s Wine.

Once again, Simon Brown’s polished piano-playing was the glue which held the show together, with Jose Canha on double bass and Alex Best on drums also showing off their individual talents.

Meanwhile, Chris Bailey was the consummate all-rounder, acting as stagehand and go-between as well as host.

Sponsored by Auction House, the event ventured beyond music into magic and comedy, with Steve N Allen eliciting laughs with tales of parenthood and birthing pools, and David Fung foxing the audience with his paint, rope and ring tricks, before ripping an EDP into pieces before miraculously putting it together again.

Plus, there was patter and pizzazz from Richard Shelton who encouraged the audience to follow their dreams and whose rich, velvety take on Sinatra’s saloon-bar favourites brought this entertaining evening to a close.