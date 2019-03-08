WATCH: Reporter puts driving skills to the test at new off-road experience

Search

PUBLISHED: 11:42 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 24 October 2019

Youngsters will be able to get behind the wheel of a Mercedes X-Class. Picture: Jane Collier

Youngsters will be able to get behind the wheel of a Mercedes X-Class. Picture: Jane Collier

scan360.co.uk

Having never driven off-road I wasn't sure to expect.

Driving instructor David Webster with reporter Marc Betts. Picture: ArchantDriving instructor David Webster with reporter Marc Betts. Picture: Archant

Plus, the biggest thing I had ever driven was a Honda Civic, so when I was introduced to my driving instructor David Webster as he jumped out of a Land Rover, I was surprised by the size of the vehicle.

Off Road Driver, which has locations across the country, has been running from the hall since the start of the year, with the team creating a new section of off-road course and looking at buying two new vehicles to keep up with demand.

In part its popularity could be put down to families - drivers aged 10 and above can take control of the range of 4x4s.

Mr Webster, who used to work at Land Rover, said: "As long as you can reach the controls you can have a go."

The Land Rover used during the off-road experience. Picture: Marc BettsThe Land Rover used during the off-road experience. Picture: Marc Betts

Despite measuring in at just above six foot tall, getting into the car was still a climb.

We headed to the start of the course and I jumped in the drivers seat. After getting used to the controls we set off to put the car, and my driving skills, to the test.

Mr Webster showed me how to drive up and down the hills and through ditches.

I was bouncing all over the place but the car took everything in its stride and just kept going.

The vehicles that can be used during the off-road experience. Picture: Marc BettsThe vehicles that can be used during the off-road experience. Picture: Marc Betts

Mr Webster said Land Rovers are designed so they don't tip over - and to prove it he aimed me at a hill and we tipped the car along a bank. Looking to my right the ground was too close for comfort but he said that it was only 15 degrees. He's driven it at 30 - so, he said, there was nothing to worry about.

Driving around the estate, I saw the other drivers on the experience bouncing around and ploughing through the marshes.

It's a sight I had never seen and was testament to the power and design of the 4x4s but every driver, including me, was enjoying it.

Through marshes, rough terrain and rivers the car just kept going.

The experience was one I won't forget and was an amazing chance to experience off-road driving safely at almost any age.

The staff were friendly, assuring and we enjoyed a good laugh.

For more information go to www.offroaddriver.co.uk

