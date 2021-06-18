News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Dull as dishwater' - Fans in Norwich pub react to draw

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 10:46 PM June 18, 2021   
England fan Claire Gillard watching at the Woolpack in Norwich, is tense as a goal is missed in the

England fans in one Norwich pub were unimpressed with the "dreadful" 0-0 draw with Scotland.

England fans watching at the Woolpack in Norwich, are tense as a goal is missed in the England again

Beforehand, they were confident going into The Woolpack Inn for the match.

Ethan Collins, who was watching the game with his friends, said: "My money's on 3-0-  Harry Kane hat trick. You heard it here first."

Mr Collin's friend Charlie Boylan said confidently: "Scotland will get battered. They have no chance."

England fans at the Woolpack ready for the match against Scotland in the Euros 2020. From left, Char

There was a buzz in the air at the beginning of the match.

However, by the half-time whistle, the atmosphere had a feeling of disinterest.

There were a few near misses at the beginning, but then things grew a little stale.

England fans watching at the Woolpack in Norwich, are tense as a goal is missed in the England again

Before the match, pubgoer Justin Sugg predicted: "My money is on a draw. Hopefully, 2-2 to make it interesting.

Mr Sugg was thinking more tactically. 

"Winning the group will be a no-no for England," Mr Sugg said.

"We don’t want to face Germany, Portugal or France next. That wouldn’t be good for us."

After the final whistle, people in the pub joined in a collective sigh.

England fans watching at the Woolpack in Norwich, are tense as a goal is missed in the England again

Someone immediately shouted: "Well, that was dreadful."

Mr Collins offered his opinion after the match.

"Some of the players need to take a look at themselves. They were absolutely hopeless.

"How are we expected to compete with France in the finals if we can't even beat Scotland?"

England fans at the Woolpack in Norwich disappointed at the outcome of the England against Scotland

Mr Sugg felt the match was "dull as dishwater," but was still happy with the result.

"It puts us second in the group, which is good for me," said Mr Suggs.

"We don't want to be facing the big boys for a while."

England fans Justin and Philippa Suggs, at the Woolpack in Norwich, enjoying watching the match agai

Luke Moerman, who was watching with Mr Collins and Mr Boylan, said: "It was a good day out though.

"I can't say that that was a good game, but it's nice to be inside with my mates, having a couple of beers and watching the football." 

England fans at the Woolpack ready for the match against Scotland in the Euros 2020. Picture: DENISE

The Woolpack landlord, Ian Judge, by one of the big screens showing the England against Scotland mat

Security, Claire Chambers-Paston, left, and Hannah Talbot, get into the spirit of the England agains

England fans watching at the Woolpack in Norwich, from left, Aaron Woodcock, Sam Browne, and Ollie G

