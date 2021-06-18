'Dull as dishwater' - Fans in Norwich pub react to draw

Published: 10:46 PM June 18, 2021

England fan Claire Gillard watching at the Woolpack in Norwich, is tense as a goal is missed in the England against Scotland match in the Euros 2020. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

England fans in one Norwich pub were unimpressed with the "dreadful" 0-0 draw with Scotland.

Beforehand, they were confident going into The Woolpack Inn for the match.

Ethan Collins, who was watching the game with his friends, said: "My money's on 3-0- Harry Kane hat trick. You heard it here first."

Mr Collin's friend Charlie Boylan said confidently: "Scotland will get battered. They have no chance."

England fans at the Woolpack ready for the match against Scotland in the Euros 2020. From left, Charlie Boylan and Ethan Collins. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

There was a buzz in the air at the beginning of the match.

However, by the half-time whistle, the atmosphere had a feeling of disinterest.

There were a few near misses at the beginning, but then things grew a little stale.

Before the match, pubgoer Justin Sugg predicted: "My money is on a draw. Hopefully, 2-2 to make it interesting.

Mr Sugg was thinking more tactically.

"Winning the group will be a no-no for England," Mr Sugg said.

"We don’t want to face Germany, Portugal or France next. That wouldn’t be good for us."

After the final whistle, people in the pub joined in a collective sigh.

Someone immediately shouted: "Well, that was dreadful."

Mr Collins offered his opinion after the match.

"Some of the players need to take a look at themselves. They were absolutely hopeless.

"How are we expected to compete with France in the finals if we can't even beat Scotland?"

Mr Sugg felt the match was "dull as dishwater," but was still happy with the result.

"It puts us second in the group, which is good for me," said Mr Suggs.

"We don't want to be facing the big boys for a while."

England fans Justin and Philippa Suggs, at the Woolpack in Norwich, enjoying watching the match against Scotland in the Euros 2020. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Luke Moerman, who was watching with Mr Collins and Mr Boylan, said: "It was a good day out though.

"I can't say that that was a good game, but it's nice to be inside with my mates, having a couple of beers and watching the football."

