Search

Advanced search

Former Norwich City striker pointed gun at manager’s head in Euro 2016 prank

PUBLISHED: 09:25 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:25 06 July 2020

Kyle Lafferty was on the books of Norwich City at the time of the prank. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Kyle Lafferty was on the books of Norwich City at the time of the prank. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

A footballer has revealed how he pointed an unloaded gun at his national team manager’s head while he was on the books at Norwich City.

Ex-Canaries forward Kyle Lafferty borrowed a security guard’s weapon and held it to then Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill’s head while the team was partying in Paris after being knocked out of the tournament by Wales.

The 32-year-old, who made 31 appearances for City between 2014 and 2017, revealed the prank while speaking to Simon Ferry on the Open Goal podcast.

You may also want to watch:

Lafferty said: “There were always three security guards who came with us. They were top guys and would always carry guns. You don’t mess with these guys.

“We were flying home the next day and we got friendly with them, so they start drinking as well. They say ‘ah, wait, give us 10 minutes and we’ll come back’.

READ MORE: Kyle Lafferty opens up about his gambling addiction

“They came back with all their guns. Night vision goggles, big guns, everything – obviously unloaded.

“Michael O’Neill is sitting there and I’ve gone up to him, pointed this thing at his head and went ‘Do you regret dropping me against Ukraine now, you p***k?’

“Thinking back to it, I’m like what’s going on man.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Queen Victoria cruise ship anchored off east coast

The Queen Victoria, a cruise ship operated by Cunard Line, docked off Lowestoft on Saturday (July 4). Picture: Mick Howes.

Six arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour on night pubs returned to business

Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth pictured at night. Picture: Graham Hanson

Firefighters called after Audi is ‘engulfed’ in flames near NDR

A car fire on North Walsham Road in Crostwick. Picture: Max Fuhri

Boat seized and man arrested after dramatic incident on Norfolk Broads

Police responded to an incident on the Norfolk Broads on Saturday night. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Queen Victoria cruise ship anchored off east coast

The Queen Victoria, a cruise ship operated by Cunard Line, docked off Lowestoft on Saturday (July 4). Picture: Mick Howes.

Six arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour on night pubs returned to business

Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth pictured at night. Picture: Graham Hanson

Firefighters called after Audi is ‘engulfed’ in flames near NDR

A car fire on North Walsham Road in Crostwick. Picture: Max Fuhri

Boat seized and man arrested after dramatic incident on Norfolk Broads

Police responded to an incident on the Norfolk Broads on Saturday night. Picture: James Bass

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Six arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour on night pubs returned to business

Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth pictured at night. Picture: Graham Hanson

Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Firefighters called after Audi is ‘engulfed’ in flames near NDR

A car fire on North Walsham Road in Crostwick. Picture: Max Fuhri

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Six things you might have missed following City’s damaging defeat to Brighton

City improved after a triple substitution in the 67th minute during their defeat to Brighton, with Todd Cantwell one of the players to come on Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images