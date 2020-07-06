Former Norwich City striker pointed gun at manager’s head in Euro 2016 prank

A footballer has revealed how he pointed an unloaded gun at his national team manager’s head while he was on the books at Norwich City.

Ex-Canaries forward Kyle Lafferty borrowed a security guard’s weapon and held it to then Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill’s head while the team was partying in Paris after being knocked out of the tournament by Wales.

The 32-year-old, who made 31 appearances for City between 2014 and 2017, revealed the prank while speaking to Simon Ferry on the Open Goal podcast.

Lafferty said: “There were always three security guards who came with us. They were top guys and would always carry guns. You don’t mess with these guys.

“We were flying home the next day and we got friendly with them, so they start drinking as well. They say ‘ah, wait, give us 10 minutes and we’ll come back’.

“They came back with all their guns. Night vision goggles, big guns, everything – obviously unloaded.

“Michael O’Neill is sitting there and I’ve gone up to him, pointed this thing at his head and went ‘Do you regret dropping me against Ukraine now, you p***k?’

“Thinking back to it, I’m like what’s going on man.”