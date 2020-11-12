Video

WATCH: Care home’s poignant Remembrance Day tribute

Residents and staff at Estherene House, in Kirkley, created a Remembrance Board to mark Remembrance Day 2020 in lockdown. PHOTO: Estherene House Archant

With Remembrance Day services across the country severely restricted, one care home has ensured its residents were able to show their respects in their own way.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Residents and staff at Estherene House, in Kirkley, created a Remembrance Board to mark Remembrance Day 2020 in lockdown. PHOTO: Estherene House Residents and staff at Estherene House, in Kirkley, created a Remembrance Board to mark Remembrance Day 2020 in lockdown. PHOTO: Estherene House

Estherene House care home, in Kirkley, Lowestoft, marked the day with a Remembrance Board in a bid to honour the memories of lost loved ones.

Caroline Woodward, office manager, said: “We wanted to be able to bring Remembrance Day into our care home. Knowing that there would be limitations in place to protect our residents during the Covid-19 lockdown, we created a special way for everyone to be able to take part.

“The residents really enjoyed being part of the creation of our Remembrance board and have told us about their parents and other family members and reminiscing about when they were younger.

“This has led to many great discussion points, especially memories of the war years and what life was like for them during the war.”

Residents and staff at Estherene House, in Kirkley, created a Remembrance Board to mark Remembrance Day 2020 in lockdown. PHOTO: Estherene House Residents and staff at Estherene House, in Kirkley, created a Remembrance Board to mark Remembrance Day 2020 in lockdown. PHOTO: Estherene House

A handmade poppy was created to represent each resident, with names of loved ones also added to the board.

Resident Susan said: “I think making this board was a lovely, thoughtful way to be able to remember loved ones who sadly are no longer with us.

“It was nice to talk about our memories and everyone joined in.

“It has really been a nice way to come together and be as one.”

Fellow resident Jean added: “It made me cry but I was proud of how the staff and residents joined together for the silence.

“It’s good to pay our respects.”

June, another resident at the home, said: “It is very good. I was pleased to be able to help make it. It is so nice to be able to share our memories of good times as well as those clouded with sadness.”

With a designated visit area, cleaned after each visit, the care home has ensured its residents can still meet with loved ones.

Deputy manager Debbie Jackson said: “We are always proud of our residents and staff and to see the way everyone has pulled together during these uncertain times is uplifting.

“For our residents to be able to continue to see and speak to their families is very important and promotes their wellbeing as well as their mental health and emotional balance.

“The staff are brilliant and on hand 24/7 for our residents and to ensure they can have that little bit of normality is paramount.”