Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Care home’s poignant Remembrance Day tribute

PUBLISHED: 11:15 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:27 12 November 2020

Residents and staff at Estherene House, in Kirkley, created a Remembrance Board to mark Remembrance Day 2020 in lockdown. PHOTO: Estherene House

Residents and staff at Estherene House, in Kirkley, created a Remembrance Board to mark Remembrance Day 2020 in lockdown. PHOTO: Estherene House

Archant

With Remembrance Day services across the country severely restricted, one care home has ensured its residents were able to show their respects in their own way.

Residents and staff at Estherene House, in Kirkley, created a Remembrance Board to mark Remembrance Day 2020 in lockdown. PHOTO: Estherene HouseResidents and staff at Estherene House, in Kirkley, created a Remembrance Board to mark Remembrance Day 2020 in lockdown. PHOTO: Estherene House

Estherene House care home, in Kirkley, Lowestoft, marked the day with a Remembrance Board in a bid to honour the memories of lost loved ones.

Caroline Woodward, office manager, said: “We wanted to be able to bring Remembrance Day into our care home. Knowing that there would be limitations in place to protect our residents during the Covid-19 lockdown, we created a special way for everyone to be able to take part.

“The residents really enjoyed being part of the creation of our Remembrance board and have told us about their parents and other family members and reminiscing about when they were younger.

“This has led to many great discussion points, especially memories of the war years and what life was like for them during the war.”

Residents and staff at Estherene House, in Kirkley, created a Remembrance Board to mark Remembrance Day 2020 in lockdown. PHOTO: Estherene HouseResidents and staff at Estherene House, in Kirkley, created a Remembrance Board to mark Remembrance Day 2020 in lockdown. PHOTO: Estherene House

A handmade poppy was created to represent each resident, with names of loved ones also added to the board.

Resident Susan said: “I think making this board was a lovely, thoughtful way to be able to remember loved ones who sadly are no longer with us.

“It was nice to talk about our memories and everyone joined in.

“It has really been a nice way to come together and be as one.”

Fellow resident Jean added: “It made me cry but I was proud of how the staff and residents joined together for the silence.

“It’s good to pay our respects.”

June, another resident at the home, said: “It is very good. I was pleased to be able to help make it. It is so nice to be able to share our memories of good times as well as those clouded with sadness.”

With a designated visit area, cleaned after each visit, the care home has ensured its residents can still meet with loved ones.

Deputy manager Debbie Jackson said: “We are always proud of our residents and staff and to see the way everyone has pulled together during these uncertain times is uplifting.

“For our residents to be able to continue to see and speak to their families is very important and promotes their wellbeing as well as their mental health and emotional balance.

“The staff are brilliant and on hand 24/7 for our residents and to ensure they can have that little bit of normality is paramount.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Norfolk at ‘tipping point’ over Covid-19, warns public health director

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council

How a now quiet North Norfolk village was once a bustling European port

Children playing in the High Street, Cley. Picture: courtesy of the Mike Adcock Collection

Fire at Norwich Station

Firefighters tackled a blaze at Norwich Station. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Delays expected as huge yacht deck to be transported along A47

Drivers have been warned of delays on roads in Norfolk, including the A47, due to an abnormal load. Picture: Google Images

Further Covid-19 cases confirmed at two Norfolk schools

Springwood High School. Picture: Ian Burt

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk Covid latest: 127 in hospital and 69 outbreaks

Rising numbers of people with Covid-19 are being admitted to Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Covid-19 latest: Record number of cases in Great Yarmouth, Broadland and South Norfolk

Great Yarmouth has seen further positive coronavirus cases. PHOTO: Brittany Woodman

Business blooming for Norfolk florist in coronavirus lockdown

Ellie and Loretta Cooper with covid marshalls at Debs Florist in Kings Lynn Picture: BCKLWN

Thousands raised in memory of young physiotherapist who ‘never gave up hope’

Thousands of pounds have been raised in memory of Hollie Hilton, pictured, a “much-loved” physiotherapist who died from a brain tumour aged 40. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

New lookout to be built at popular Norfolk beach

The existing Coastwatch station in Wells. Picture: Ian Burt