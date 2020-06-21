Driver tells of narrow miss with car in police chase travelling 70mph the wrong way

A driver has said he could have been killed after narrowly missing a car involved in a police chase travelling at 70mph the wrong way.

Marcus De Souza, an estate agent from Thorpe Hamlet, was driving on the one-way stretch of Carrow Road in Norwich at 6.25pm on Friday.

But the 31-year-old was left terrified after a driver speeding at around 70mph travelled up the road near Norwich City Football Club in the wrong direction.

Mr De Souza said he could have been killed as the cars only passed each other with a couple of feet to spare.

Police have confirmed the car was stolen and involved in a short chase. It was later found abandoned.

Mr De Souza said: “It was like it was all in slow motion. I 100pc thought the driver could have killed me if we’d hit each other head on as the car was travelling at about 70mph. It was terrifying.

“Luckily, I’m very observant when I’m driving and always look far ahead which gave me time to register what was happening. But the car sped past me within a two foot distance.

“It was a miracle there wasn’t another car beside me as it is a two lane one way road. Otherwise, who knows what would have happened? That was pure luck.

“The whole experience was crazy it was like something out of Grand Theft Auto.”

Mr De Souza, who had been shopping at Sainsbury’s on Pound Lane in Thorpe St Andrew, returned home and immediately contacted the police.

He said: “If there had been loads of pedestrians, and one of us had swerved or mounted the pavement, it could have been really nasty.

“I thought it was really important to report it so the driver is caught and it doesn’t happen again.

“The driver was clearly on a mission to get away and potentially at the expense of other people’s lives. They obviously had something serious to hide and must have been up to something.”

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: “There was a short pursuit of a stolen vehicle which was subsequently lost and later found abandoned.

“The vehicle has since been recovered and further investigation is ongoing.”