Search

Advanced search

Driver tells of narrow miss with car in police chase travelling 70mph the wrong way

PUBLISHED: 06:09 22 June 2020

A driver in a stolen car involved in a police chase drove the wrong way up Carrow Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

A driver in a stolen car involved in a police chase drove the wrong way up Carrow Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Archant

A driver has said he could have been killed after narrowly missing a car involved in a police chase travelling at 70mph the wrong way.

Marcus De Souza, an estate agent from Thorpe Hamlet, was driving on the one-way stretch of Carrow Road in Norwich at 6.25pm on Friday.

But the 31-year-old was left terrified after a driver speeding at around 70mph travelled up the road near Norwich City Football Club in the wrong direction.

Mr De Souza said he could have been killed as the cars only passed each other with a couple of feet to spare.

Police have confirmed the car was stolen and involved in a short chase. It was later found abandoned.

Mr De Souza said: “It was like it was all in slow motion. I 100pc thought the driver could have killed me if we’d hit each other head on as the car was travelling at about 70mph. It was terrifying.

“Luckily, I’m very observant when I’m driving and always look far ahead which gave me time to register what was happening. But the car sped past me within a two foot distance.

You may also want to watch:

“It was a miracle there wasn’t another car beside me as it is a two lane one way road. Otherwise, who knows what would have happened? That was pure luck.

“The whole experience was crazy it was like something out of Grand Theft Auto.”

Mr De Souza, who had been shopping at Sainsbury’s on Pound Lane in Thorpe St Andrew, returned home and immediately contacted the police.

He said: “If there had been loads of pedestrians, and one of us had swerved or mounted the pavement, it could have been really nasty.

“I thought it was really important to report it so the driver is caught and it doesn’t happen again.

“The driver was clearly on a mission to get away and potentially at the expense of other people’s lives. They obviously had something serious to hide and must have been up to something.”

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: “There was a short pursuit of a stolen vehicle which was subsequently lost and later found abandoned.

“The vehicle has since been recovered and further investigation is ongoing.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Beyond heartbroken’: Family tribute to mum-of-three as man charged with murder

Family pays tribute following the death of Gemma Lynne Marjoram, pictured, in Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The buzz is back on Norwich’s high street

Shoppers out in the city as more businesses are reopening. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ripe for renovation: Cottage wreck by nature reserve for sale at auction

This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House.

Public warned to avoid area over suspected explosive device find

An overgrown Second World War Home Guard shelter beside Costessey Lane which has been closed after a suspected mortar was found in the nearby River Wensum. Picture: Evelyn Simak/Geograph

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Beyond heartbroken’: Family tribute to mum-of-three as man charged with murder

Family pays tribute following the death of Gemma Lynne Marjoram, pictured, in Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The buzz is back on Norwich’s high street

Shoppers out in the city as more businesses are reopening. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ripe for renovation: Cottage wreck by nature reserve for sale at auction

This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House.

Public warned to avoid area over suspected explosive device find

An overgrown Second World War Home Guard shelter beside Costessey Lane which has been closed after a suspected mortar was found in the nearby River Wensum. Picture: Evelyn Simak/Geograph

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Six things from Norwich City’s damaging defeat to Southampton

Nathan Redmond sealed Southampton's 3-0 win as he returned to face former club Norwich City Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Beyond heartbroken’: Family tribute to mum-of-three as man charged with murder

Family pays tribute following the death of Gemma Lynne Marjoram, pictured, in Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Shocking sight of smouldering remains of Budgens at Holt

Fire fighters still at work after the massive blaze Saturday evening <20.06.2020> at Budgens of Holt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Extended hours to use concessionary bus passes comes to an end

Concessionary bus pass holders will not be able to get free travel before 9.30am again from Monday, June 22. Photo: Steve Adams

Driver tells of narrow miss with car in police chase travelling 70mph the wrong way

A driver in a stolen car involved in a police chase drove the wrong way up Carrow Road in Norwich. Picture: Google
Drive 24