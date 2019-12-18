Search

Burst water main floods street as residents suffer supply issues

PUBLISHED: 08:48 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:48 18 December 2019

Hollingsworth Road at the junction with Montgomery Avenue, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google



A burst water main has flooded a Lowestoft street this morning.

Residents in the Hollingsworth Road and Montgomery Avenue area of Lowestoft woke to the problem on Wednesday, December 18, with a burst main near the junction.

Essex and Suffolk Water have been made aware of the issues and are working to fix the problem.

The burst main is causing low pressure for residents' water supply around the area, with the company warning those in the NR31 and NR32 postcodes could be affected.

Taking to Twitter shortly after 8.30am, they said: "We have located a burst main in the area which is causing low pressure and loss of supply.

"We are working to bring you a timescale for when water supplies will be restored.

"Thank you for your continued patience."

