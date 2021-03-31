Essential works at site of £1m park to 'address flooding issues'

Published: 1:33 PM March 31, 2021

The £1m park and gateway at The Ness in Lowestoft, which was completed last year. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Contractors are carrying out "essential works" at the site of the most easterly park in the UK.

Work to create a £1m park and gateway at The Ness in Lowestoft was completed in November last year as the new facility opened in the Autumn.

The Ness in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

But after heavy rain and snowfall caused flooding issues in February the play area and park furniture was closed to assess the water damage caused by the adverse weather conditions.

On Monday, March 29, Blakedown Landscapes started two weeks of essential works at The Ness park.

An East Suffolk Council spokesman said: "Our contractor is currently undertaking a small amount of work at The Ness, to address any issues caused by recent flooding and to check for and rectify any minor issues which may have occurred since the site was completed.”

A Lowestoft Town Council spokesman said: "The works being carried out will include any repairs and cleaning to play equipment and furniture, painting historical buoys, treat works to trees flooded with salt water and any repairs to tree bags."