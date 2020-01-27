Delays warning as 'essential repair' work continues

UK Power Networks is carrying out repair works on the A1117 Normanston Drive in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

Motorists are being warned of possible delays as emergency work continues on a busy road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The warning comes as UK Power Networks carries out repair works on the A1117 Normanston Drive in Lowestoft.

The "essential and immediate repair" work started at the weekend and is set to continue until Friday, January 31.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is being carried out, with multi-way traffic control signals in operation at the scene.

With the work taking place "outside 274 Normanston Drive" along with associated works, including digging in the footway, it states: "Essential and immediate repair to low voltage mains cable affecting customers."

■ You can keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.