'Essential repair' work likely to cause traffic delays

PUBLISHED: 12:05 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 28 May 2019

UK Power Networks are set to carry out work on Clapham Road South in Lowestoft next week. Picture: Google Images

UK Power Networks are set to carry out work on Clapham Road South in Lowestoft next week. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Motorists are being warned that delays are likely as work is carried out on a busy road.

It comes as work is set to take place on Clapham Road South in Lowestoft next week.

With UK Power Networks carrying out the work between Wednesday, June 5 and Tuesday, June 11, two-way traffic control signals will be in operation.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

With the works due to be carried out outside Rishton House in Clapham Road South, it states: "Essential repair of electricity cables powering street lighting."

