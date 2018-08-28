Search

Advanced search

‘Time is going to be quite crucial’- Community rallies round family after baby diagnosed with brain tumour

PUBLISHED: 16:47 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:48 19 November 2018

Esme Lambert. Photo: Lambert Family

Esme Lambert. Photo: Lambert Family

Lambert Family

A community has rallied round a family after their baby was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Esme Lambert. Photo: Lambert FamilyEsme Lambert. Photo: Lambert Family

The friends and family of Aaron and Wendy Lambert, of Kestrel Close, Swaffham, are supporting them after their one-year-old daughter, Esme, was diagnosed.

The couple took Esme to the doctors after she had been unwell. Originally the doctor thought she had a fever but Mrs Lambert believed something more was wrong.

On further examination it was found that Esme had a brain tumour and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for an immediate operation to have it removed.

After the operation it was found that traces of the tumour remained and it was discovered to be an Ependymoma tumour.

Esme will now have to continue a course of chemotherapy for the next year to try and stop the tumour from spreading.

A fundraising page has now been set-up to allow Mr and Mrs Lambert to spend as much time with Esme as possible while also being able to look after her two sisters and brother.

James Mortimer, 32, has known Mrs Lambert since they met at Northgate High School in Dereham when they were 14.

He founded the donation page along with a group of about 15 people.

Also a father of a four-month-old girl he understands how important it is for the family to have time together.

He said: “Watching my friends going through this I just couldn’t sit back and do nothing.

“It pushed me to set-up the Gofundme page with a small target but we reached that in just a week.”

The team started with a target of £2,000 but the total now stands at £3,400. The group hope to allow the family to have as much time together as possible and hope to raise £30,000 to support the family.

The page has amassed almost 1,000 shares across social media.

The head chef of the Marsham Arms, Norwich, added: “We thought that the treatment was going to be short and the operation was going to be a success.

“Ever since the diagnosis the group and the family are trying to do as much fundraising as possible.

“Money and time is going to be quite crucial to them and we want them to be together for the year if not more.”

To donate go to uk.gofundme.com/help-little-esme

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Wintry showers due as cold snap grips the region

Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated Driver killed after car hits tree

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Updated Body found in search for missing teenager

Matthew Strasbaugh's body was found at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Road rage incident sees man try to get into another driver’s car at traffic lights

A man left his car and tried to get into another vehicle in a road rage incident on the A149 Caister Road. Picture: Google Maps

Oops! Chemical alert caused by running club scattering flour in town centre

Members of the Bicester and Norfolk Hash House Harriers with one of their flour markers which was cordoned off Picture: Chris Bishop

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Motorists caught for string of offences at roadside checks

Police and HM customs carried out vehicle checks in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Wintry showers due as cold snap grips the region

Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

REVEALED: The 215 Norfolk villages that could be left ‘fossilised’

Wolferton is one of the villages listed in the report as at risk. Picture: Ian Burt

Road rage incident sees man try to get into another driver’s car at traffic lights

A man left his car and tried to get into another vehicle in a road rage incident on the A149 Caister Road. Picture: Google Maps

Driver crashes into air force base and flees scene

The driver hit the fence line at RAF Lakenheath Picture: GREGG BROWN

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast