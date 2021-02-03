Escape to the Country couple with £1m snub Norfolk for Lake District
- Credit: Ian Burt
A pair of house hunters ventured to north Norfolk for the second time in two weeks in the new season of the BBC's Escape to the Country.
But although the couple had a budget of £1 million and saw what host Nicki Chapman said were "some of the most impressive homes I've ever had the pleasure of viewing", it was revealed that after the show they ditched their Norfolk search and bought a property in the Lake District instead.
The retired couple called Amanda and Gary from Towcester in Northamptonshire were first shown the Sedgefield Mill, a four-bedroom home in the north-west Norfolk village with a 1895 windmill in the centre.
The property is now listed as sold subject to contract for after offers in the region of £900,000.
Although Gary described it as a “wow” house, Amanda wasn’t too impressed with the views.
The hunt then moved to Felbrigg, which Ms Chapman described as "a leisurely half hour stroll from Cromer", where they viewed a barn conversion at Grove Farm Barns.
The five-bedroom property they looked at - a former threshing barn amid several other barn conversions - is now listed as under offer, and had a guide price of £995,000.
The 'mystery house' they were shown was in the village of Beeston, near Dereham. It boasted six bedrooms and was on the market for £975,000.
But Ms Chapman said: "In a surprise turn of events for Gary and Amanda's house search, it seems that Norfolk wasn't the place for them after all. Shortly after we left them they visited some friends in the Lake District. They had a look at some properties there and an offer on one with the sea views they were looking for."
The show also featured footage of popular north Norfolk spots including Cley and the beach at Wells, where Ms Chapman described the beach huts as "fancy sheds on stilts" that sold for around £70,000 each.
There were also segments featuring the Deep History Coast, in which Cromer Museum senior natural history curator Dr David Waterhouse showed the couple how to hunt for fossils on West Runton beach.
Ms Chapman also tried her hand at cooking mussels on Wells quay with chef Jeremy Parkes.
Escape to the Country also featured Norfolk in a show originally aired on January 25, when host Ginny Buckley christened Cromer as "north Norfolk's seaside capital".