Escape to the Country names 'north Norfolk's seaside capital'

Published: 5:18 PM January 25, 2021

Wells has its graceful harbour, Sheringham its lively shopping streets and Cromer its landmark pier.

North Norfolk's popular resort towns are unique and each have their own special charm, so picking a favourite can be a tough task.

But now BBC One's Escape to Country seems to have taken a stand on the issue - its latest episode has named Cromer as 'north Norfolk's seaside capital'.

Host Ginny Buckley was given the job of helping couple Kym and Emma - who live near Luton in Bedfordshire - find their perfect Norfolk forever home.

They were first shown a house in Wicklewood, near Higham, and then a thatched property in Shelfanger, near Diss.

Ms Buckley also features in segments at Broads-based FAITH Animal Rescue and at the Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach, where she goes for a ride on the 1932-era Roller Coaster, one of only two such wooden rides left in the UK.

It's then off to the north Norfolk coast for the 'mystery house', when Ms Buckley narrates: "after spending the first day of our property search inland it's high time we headed to the coast. So we're headed to north Norfolk's seaside capital - Cromer."

The segment does not actually show Cromer, and the couple are instead shown around a barn conversion in Overstrand, two miles east.

But Madeleine Ashcroft, Sheringham's mayor, said if there actually was such a title as 'north Norfolk's seaside capital' her town would have a fair claim to it.

"I think Sheringham's got a good chance of being called that itself," she said.

"We've got the Mo museum, the putting green, the beach, lots of lovely cafes and places to eat. There's plenty going on and we're looking forward to welcoming people back when Covid is over."

Mrs Ashcroft said that although Sheringham and Cromer had a long-running rivalry, the towns had - along with Holt - made an effort to work together more closely in recent years.

The episode is available to watch on iPlayer.