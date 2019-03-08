Gallery

Escape to Norfolk! Magnificent homes star on BBC One show

Escape to the Country host Jonnie Irwin showed couple Cliff and Aileen around four Norfolk homes in the latest episode of the BBC One show. Picture: BBC Archant

North Norfolk's Broads and charming villages were thrown into the national spotlight on the latest episode of Escape to the Country.

Norfolk villages Burnham Thorpe and Burnham Market were shown on the latest episode of BBC One's Escape to the Country. Picture: BBC Norfolk villages Burnham Thorpe and Burnham Market were shown on the latest episode of BBC One's Escape to the Country. Picture: BBC

The BBC One show for house hunters seeking a rural idyll featured four properties around Nelson's County, as well as segments on Pensthorpe Natural Park and the Bure Valley Railway.

Host Jonnie Irwin introduced the county, praising Norfolk's "90 miles of breathtaking coastline", rolling cliffs, seaside resorts, birdwatching sites and seal-friendly beaches.

He said: "Norfolk is home to a mosaic of quaint villages and market towns such as Burnham Thorpe, birthplace of Admiral Horatio Nelson, and Burham Market, the pretty, Georgian village known as 'Chelsea-on-sea'.

"It's the prime example of the aspirational Norfolk lifestyle that lures visitors to this picturesque rural county."

Couple Cliff and Aileen speak to Pensthorpe Nature Reseve's manager Richard Spowage on Escape to the Country's Norfolk episode. Picture: BBC Couple Cliff and Aileen speak to Pensthorpe Nature Reseve's manager Richard Spowage on Escape to the Country's Norfolk episode. Picture: BBC

Mr Irwin added: "House prices in Norfolk are as attractive as its countryside.

"The average detached house here comes in at around £310,00 which a very welcome £30,000 below the national figure. "That said, north Norfolk has recently seen some of the fastest house price rises in Britain."

The show's house hunters were introduced as Cliff and Aileen from Buckinghamshire, who had a maximum budget of £800,000. Aileen said of Norfolk: "What really attracts us is the quiet way of life. I can't wait to be somewhere where there's no motorways. It feels a bit like going back in time, or back to a gentler way of life."

Seals on the beach at Horsey were also shown on the latest Norfolk episode of BBC One's Escape to the Country. Picture: BBC Seals on the beach at Horsey were also shown on the latest Norfolk episode of BBC One's Escape to the Country. Picture: BBC

Cliff added: "It's like going back to the 1970s."

They were shown a five-bedroom barn conversion in Scratby, near Ormsby St Margaret, and a lakeside four-bedroom detached home in Ormesby St Michael. They were then taken to a characterful home from the 1800s in Great Snoring, created by merging three cottages together in the 1950s and 1960s. All three were valued at £750,000.

The 'mystery house' was a Grade II listed 17th century home in Tuttington, near Aylsham, which Aileen described as "chocolate-box pretty". It was valued at £700,000.

At the end of the show, the couple said the barn conversion was their favourite.

The first home featured on Escape to the Country's latest outing to Norfolk was a five bedroom barn conversion in Scratby, near Ormsby St Margaret. Picture: BBC The first home featured on Escape to the Country's latest outing to Norfolk was a five bedroom barn conversion in Scratby, near Ormsby St Margaret. Picture: BBC

Aileen said: "That property is just stunning."

The programme is available to watch on iPlayer.

The second home featured on Escape to the Country's latest Norfolk episode was a lakeside four-bedroom detached home in Ormesby St Michael. Picture: BBC The second home featured on Escape to the Country's latest Norfolk episode was a lakeside four-bedroom detached home in Ormesby St Michael. Picture: BBC

The third home featured on Escape to the Country's latest Norfolk episode was in Great Snoring. It was created by merging three cottages dating from the 1800s into one large home in the 1950s and 60s. Picture: BBC The third home featured on Escape to the Country's latest Norfolk episode was in Great Snoring. It was created by merging three cottages dating from the 1800s into one large home in the 1950s and 60s. Picture: BBC

The 'mystery house' on the latest Norfolk episode of BBC One's Escape to the Country was a Grade II listed 17th century home in Tuttington. Picture: BBC The 'mystery house' on the latest Norfolk episode of BBC One's Escape to the Country was a Grade II listed 17th century home in Tuttington. Picture: BBC

Cromer was shown on the latest Norfolk episode of BBC One's Escape to the Country. Picture: BBC Cromer was shown on the latest Norfolk episode of BBC One's Escape to the Country. Picture: BBC

Shots of Aylsham were shown on BBC One's Escape to the Country. Picture: BBC Shots of Aylsham were shown on BBC One's Escape to the Country. Picture: BBC

The Norfolk Broads were also shown on the latest Norfolk episode of BBC One's Escape to the Country. Picture: BBC The Norfolk Broads were also shown on the latest Norfolk episode of BBC One's Escape to the Country. Picture: BBC

