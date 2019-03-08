Escape to Norfolk! Magnificent homes star on BBC One show
PUBLISHED: 15:30 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:48 24 September 2019
North Norfolk's Broads and charming villages were thrown into the national spotlight on the latest episode of Escape to the Country.
The BBC One show for house hunters seeking a rural idyll featured four properties around Nelson's County, as well as segments on Pensthorpe Natural Park and the Bure Valley Railway.
Host Jonnie Irwin introduced the county, praising Norfolk's "90 miles of breathtaking coastline", rolling cliffs, seaside resorts, birdwatching sites and seal-friendly beaches.
He said: "Norfolk is home to a mosaic of quaint villages and market towns such as Burnham Thorpe, birthplace of Admiral Horatio Nelson, and Burham Market, the pretty, Georgian village known as 'Chelsea-on-sea'.
"It's the prime example of the aspirational Norfolk lifestyle that lures visitors to this picturesque rural county."
Mr Irwin added: "House prices in Norfolk are as attractive as its countryside.
"The average detached house here comes in at around £310,00 which a very welcome £30,000 below the national figure. "That said, north Norfolk has recently seen some of the fastest house price rises in Britain."
The show's house hunters were introduced as Cliff and Aileen from Buckinghamshire, who had a maximum budget of £800,000. Aileen said of Norfolk: "What really attracts us is the quiet way of life. I can't wait to be somewhere where there's no motorways. It feels a bit like going back in time, or back to a gentler way of life."
Cliff added: "It's like going back to the 1970s."
They were shown a five-bedroom barn conversion in Scratby, near Ormsby St Margaret, and a lakeside four-bedroom detached home in Ormesby St Michael. They were then taken to a characterful home from the 1800s in Great Snoring, created by merging three cottages together in the 1950s and 1960s. All three were valued at £750,000.
The 'mystery house' was a Grade II listed 17th century home in Tuttington, near Aylsham, which Aileen described as "chocolate-box pretty". It was valued at £700,000.
At the end of the show, the couple said the barn conversion was their favourite.
Aileen said: "That property is just stunning."
The programme is available to watch on iPlayer.