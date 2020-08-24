Search

Classic cars, food and crafts to feature at charity day for churches

PUBLISHED: 13:15 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:30 24 August 2020

Mannington Hall will host a charity day in aid of three north Norfolk churches. Photo: MARK BULLIMORE

The moated medieval country house Mannington Hall will form the backdrop for a charity day to be held in aid of a trio of churches.

Mannington Estate, near Sheringham, will host the Sunday, September 6 event featuring home-made refreshments, local artisans, a country living stall, classic cars and charity stalls.

Jane Lewis, secretary of Erpingham parochial church council, said the event was being held with the “kind permission” of Mannington’s owners, Lord and Lady Walpole, to benefit Erpingham, Alby and Thwaite churches.

She said: “In view of the current situation it has been very difficult to maintain fundraising for our churches so this is a combined effort.”

Entry will be £5 (children free), but parking will be free and dogs on leads will be allowed. The event will run from 11am to 5pm, and measures will be in place to ensure social distancing can be adhered to.

