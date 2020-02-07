Search

Advanced search

Public urged to stay away from cliffs 'vulnerable to erosion'

PUBLISHED: 15:04 07 February 2020

Pakefield Beach, Lowestoft. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Pakefield Beach, Lowestoft. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A council has urged people to avoid walking near a stretch of eroding cliffs.

With forecasters warning that the region could be hit by the strongest winds in two years this weekend, East Suffolk Council are advising beach users to refrain from walking near the cliffs at Pakefield.

Two footpaths are also set to be closed by Suffolk Highways, with no access expected for three weeks.

A council spokesman said: "Due to a forecast of heavy rainfall and strong winds this weekend, we strongly advise beach users to refrain from walking near the cliffs at Pakefield, Lowestoft.

"The cliffs remains vulnerable to erosion events and landslips can occur entirely without warning.

"As an additional precaution, Suffolk Highways are closing the footpath (Lowestoft Footpath 39 and Gisleham Footpath 7) and there will be no access to this for a minimum period of 21 days. Additional works may be carried out as required."

The council spokesman added: "Visitors to beaches along the entire East Suffolk coast are, of course, also asked to exercise caution at all times and to avoid walking too close to cliff edges or bases."

Most Read

Female lorry driver ‘distraught’ after being followed by councillor for 15 miles

Lorry driver Emma Fulcher was followed by West Suffolk and Brandon Town Councillor, Victor Lukaniuk, for nearly 15 miles. Photo: Emma Fulcher

Parts of A11 will be closed for one month

Parts of the A11 will be closed between Wymondham and Spooner Row for one month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman who died in road crash is named

Flowers were left at the scene of a fatal accident on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Foxley, between Norwich and Fakenham. Picture: Archant

Waitrose and John Lewis ‘may have to close stores’

John Lewis in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Owner says ‘life’s work’ has been destroyed in high street blaze

Dennis Brooks, 68, has owned the building of Beijing Diner since 1992. Picture: Marc Betts

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Witnesses tell of blaze at Chinese restaurant in town high street

Fire fighters at the fire in Watton's High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Parts of A11 will be closed for one month

Parts of the A11 will be closed between Wymondham and Spooner Row for one month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Female lorry driver ‘distraught’ after being followed by councillor for 15 miles

Lorry driver Emma Fulcher was followed by West Suffolk and Brandon Town Councillor, Victor Lukaniuk, for nearly 15 miles. Photo: Emma Fulcher

Dog groomer died after crash with tree, inquest hears

Flowers were left at the scene of a fatal accident on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Foxley, between Norwich and Fakenham. Picture: Archant

Parts of A11 will be closed for one month

Parts of the A11 will be closed between Wymondham and Spooner Row for one month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Good guy’ died drug-related death, inquest hears

Norfolk coroner's court. Picture: David Bale

‘The town has been wonderful’ businessman humbled by community spirit after desvastating fire

The building which housed a number of Watton businesses has been sealed off after a fire. Picture: Marc Betts
Drive 24