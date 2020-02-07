Public urged to stay away from cliffs 'vulnerable to erosion'

A council has urged people to avoid walking near a stretch of eroding cliffs.

With forecasters warning that the region could be hit by the strongest winds in two years this weekend, East Suffolk Council are advising beach users to refrain from walking near the cliffs at Pakefield.

Two footpaths are also set to be closed by Suffolk Highways, with no access expected for three weeks.

A council spokesman said: "Due to a forecast of heavy rainfall and strong winds this weekend, we strongly advise beach users to refrain from walking near the cliffs at Pakefield, Lowestoft.

"The cliffs remains vulnerable to erosion events and landslips can occur entirely without warning.

"As an additional precaution, Suffolk Highways are closing the footpath (Lowestoft Footpath 39 and Gisleham Footpath 7) and there will be no access to this for a minimum period of 21 days. Additional works may be carried out as required."

The council spokesman added: "Visitors to beaches along the entire East Suffolk coast are, of course, also asked to exercise caution at all times and to avoid walking too close to cliff edges or bases."