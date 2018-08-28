‘We must be doing something right’ - Village fish and chip shop in the running for national award

A Norfolk fish and chip has been short-listed for a national award for the second year running.

Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Eric’s Fish and Chips in Thornham, near Hunstanton, has been named as a finalist in the 2019 Fish and Chip Awards.

The business will now go up against four other venues to be crowned winner of the staff training and development category of the awards.

Restaurant manager Daniel Mooney, 26, from Snettisham, said: “It’s a very proud moment for all the staff, especially the category we are nominated in, it is really a testament to all staff.

“We are very happy to be nominated for the second year in a row, in the staff and development category, it means we must be doing something right.”

To reach this stage of the competition, companies were assessed against a variety of criteria, including internal training policies and assessments, training support, forward plans for staff development and in the coming weeks a judge will turn up unannounced to undertake a full review of staff training and evaluate the quality of fish and chips.

Mr Mooney said: “We are proud of what we do and how we are different. Staff, including myself, have been through our NVQ’s and had wine and beer training, which is something you wouldn’t expect from a fish and chip shop.

“We give a lot of support to younger employees, its great to see them go from only having a few hours on weekends to being over 18 and doing really well.

“I want to say a massive thank you to all of the staff and our returning customers for making this possible.”

Chief executive at Seafish, Marcus Coleman, said: “A fish and chip shop’s employees are just as integral to its success as the product on offer, and a robust staff training programme is key to developing a workforce for the future.

“This award recognises fish and chip businesses that go above and beyond in providing their employees with high quality training, while demonstrating commitment to personal development and career progression.”

The winner will be announced at The National Fish and Chip Awards ceremony in London on January 24, 2019.