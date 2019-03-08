Equipment stolen from van after break-in

Surveying equpiment was stolen from a van in Halesworth over the weekend.

Officers from Suffolk Police confirm a white Peugeot van was broken into by smashing a window to gain access to the back of the van.

It was parked on Rectory Street, in Halesworth, between noon on Friday, May 31, and 2.45pm on Monday, June 3.

Anyone who noticed unusual activity nearby, or has any information about the theft, is urged to contact officers on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/31724/19, or by using their online report form on the Suffolk Police website.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Officers have also urged van and car owners not to leave items on display, and to take all belongings out of the car when parked.