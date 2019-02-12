Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Norfolk equestrian centre closes after confirmed case of equine flu

PUBLISHED: 10:26 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:28 18 February 2019

File photo of a horse in action at Lime Kiln Farm in Thursford, north Norfolk. A case of equine flu has been discovered at the centre. Picture: IMG Photography.

File photo of a horse in action at Lime Kiln Farm in Thursford, north Norfolk. A case of equine flu has been discovered at the centre. Picture: IMG Photography.

Archant

An equestrian centre in north Norfolk has been forced to close due to a case of equine flu.

Lime Kiln Farm in Thursford, near Fakenham, has shut and all half-term pony club competitions have been cancelled after a vet confirmed on Saturday, February 16, that a horse brought over from Ireland had the flu.

Alison Lee, who runs the centre, said: “The horse in question first started to display symptoms on Thursday morning.

“We immediately put him into isolation and called our vet, who reassured us, as he thought it was nothing more than a snotty nose, however in the current climate he took swabs as a precaution and advised me to carry on as normal.”

Ms Lee said the horse had not left the yard and no other horses had shown symptoms. She said, however, the centre’s other horses were being closely monitored and having their temperatures taken twice a day.

Ms Lee added: “Naturally all competitions and arena hire will be suspended, with immediate effect. The vets have stressed that with correct management, there should be no further issues.

“We are now obviously not moving horses off or onto the yard.”

Ms Lee said equine flu was “endemic in the country all the time”, and there had been two confirmed cases in Norfolk last summer, which were not publicised because it is not a notifiable disease.

She said there were currently about 22 horses at the centre and, other than the animal affected, all were fit and well.

Ms Lee said assuming it was an isolated case, the centre would be open again in two week’s time.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette's Kempton body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

Ram-raiders targeted The Grow Organisation and Mow and Grow in Bowthorpe, Norwich, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage. Picture: Alexandra Cosgrove

Plans for 165 new homes in Norfolk town submitted

The former Grampian Country Foods site in Attleborough. Picture: Nick Butcher

Death on Pakefield beach remains ‘unexplained’

Police at Pakefield beach in Lowestoft where a man in his 70s died suddenly on Sunday (February 17). Picture: Submitted.

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

#includeImage($article, 225)

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

#includeImage($article, 225)

Plans for 165 new homes in Norfolk town submitted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Death on Pakefield beach remains ‘unexplained’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette's Kempton body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

Community ‘snubbed’ by private council event ‘shrouded in mystery’, campaigners claim

Lowestoft Library and record office. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk equestrian centre closes after confirmed case of equine flu

File photo of a horse in action at Lime Kiln Farm in Thursford, north Norfolk. A case of equine flu has been discovered at the centre. Picture: IMG Photography.

Brave Norfolk women praised for sharing their stories in hard-hitting TV show

A portrait of Kelly. Kelly tells us the story of her abuse at the hands of her partner. PIC:Brinkworth Productions.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists