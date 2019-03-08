Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Barber Enzo Casale to retire after 50 years of cutting hair in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 15:00 08 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:04 09 June 2019

After 50 years in the barbershop business in Norwich Enzo Cassale is retiring. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

After 50 years in the barbershop business in Norwich Enzo Cassale is retiring. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

One of Norwich's longest-serving barbers is hanging up his scissors next month after 50 years of running his own shop.

After 50 years in the barbershop business in Norwich Enzo Cassale is retiring. Picture: Victoria PertusaAfter 50 years in the barbershop business in Norwich Enzo Cassale is retiring. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Enzo Casale, 76, started his hairdressing career at a salon on Church Lane in Gorleston-on-Sea in 1962, having moved to the UK from Italy that year.

Nine months later and he was cutting the hair of American servicemen at RAF Lakenheath, before arriving in Norwich and setting up his own business in 1969.

Having worked six-day weeks for the past five decades, Mr Casale, who owns Enzo The Barbers on St Vedast Street, is now planning to retire on July 20 - exactly 50 years after he opened the salon.

He said: "I enjoy the work and talking to my customers, but it does become monotonous and age doesn't help. You get problems with your back, legs an shoulders.

After 50 years in the barbershop business in Norwich Enzo Cassale is retiring. Picture: Victoria PertusaAfter 50 years in the barbershop business in Norwich Enzo Cassale is retiring. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

"I feel like I could carry on mentally, but I have done my 50 years. Ten shops have been opened up by people who have worked for me. I feel like I have done my bit."

Mr Casale emigrated to England to find work in 1962. After a brief stint on Norfolk's east coast, he moved to the airbase at Lakenheath, staying there until December 1965.

He said: "At one point we used to do a lot of shampoos and styling as hair was longer back then. You had to have precision when you cut it.

You may also want to watch:

"But on the American base you would always do short haircuts. There was no style."

At the end of 1965 Mr Casale moved to Norwich and found work at Roma's salon on St Benedict's Street.

Four years later on July 21, 1969, he took the decision to open up his own salon on St Vedast Street, off Prince of Wales Road.

The premises had been a betting office and he purchased the entire building for about £10,000.

After 50 years in the barbershop business in Norwich Enzo Cassale is retiring. Picture: Victoria PertusaAfter 50 years in the barbershop business in Norwich Enzo Cassale is retiring. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Despite changing names over the years, Mr Casale has always been at the helm of the business. At one point he was employing 11 hairdressers at his salon.

He opened a second shop in the 1980s on Aylsham Road, which is now run by his son Ottavio.

Mr Casale, who lives in Saxlingham, said while his salon will close when he retires, the name will continue through his son's shop.

Speaking about his retirement plans, he said: "I have invested a little bit of money into property and have now become a dreaded name, 'a landlord'.

After 50 years in the barbershop business in Norwich Enzo Cassale is retiring. Picture: Victoria PertusaAfter 50 years in the barbershop business in Norwich Enzo Cassale is retiring. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

"But I will focus on my garden more and go on holiday."

Most Read

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.

Heavy rain forecast for Norfolk as Met Office warns of flooding

Heavy rain causes flash flooding. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk supermarket gets green light for automatic number plate recognition camera

Waitrose has been given permission to install ANPR at its Eaton Store Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I was losing the person I loved’ - How a university lecturer helped her boyfriend overcome drug addiction

Left, Elliot Murawski's police mug shot followin his arrest. The picture on the right shows Elliot with his partner Lisa Selby following his recovery. Photo: Police/bluebaglife

Cyclist injured and traffic delayed following A149 crash

Police have closed the A149 near Ormesby after an accident on the road.

Most Read

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.

Heavy rain forecast for Norfolk as Met Office warns of flooding

Heavy rain causes flash flooding. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk supermarket gets green light for automatic number plate recognition camera

Waitrose has been given permission to install ANPR at its Eaton Store Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I was losing the person I loved’ - How a university lecturer helped her boyfriend overcome drug addiction

Left, Elliot Murawski's police mug shot followin his arrest. The picture on the right shows Elliot with his partner Lisa Selby following his recovery. Photo: Police/bluebaglife

Cyclist injured and traffic delayed following A149 crash

Police have closed the A149 near Ormesby after an accident on the road.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I was losing the person I loved’ - How a university lecturer helped her boyfriend overcome drug addiction

Left, Elliot Murawski's police mug shot followin his arrest. The picture on the right shows Elliot with his partner Lisa Selby following his recovery. Photo: Police/bluebaglife

‘We’re custodians of this place and we have to make sure that we leave it in a better place than we found it’ - Stuart Webber

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber and head coach Daniel Farke celebrating promotion. Next step is the massive challenge of the Premier League Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norfolk supermarket gets green light for automatic number plate recognition camera

Waitrose has been given permission to install ANPR at its Eaton Store Picture: Chris Bishop

Thirty firefighters battling house blaze - just hours after extinguishing another nearby

Firefighters were called to two separate house fires in the west of the county on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Denise Bradley

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists