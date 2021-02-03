Norwich woman shares tips for saving the planet during lockdown

Published: 6:50 PM February 3, 2021

Chloe Griffin, from Taverham, has shared some of her tips for helping to save the environment during lockdown. - Credit: Chloe Griffin

Coronavirus and its many effects on our lives are the issues at the very forefront of our minds – but one Taverham woman is keen to ensure the topic of climate change isn't forgotten.

Chloe Griffin has used the current UK lockdown to launch a new YouTube channel, which she uses to give tips for small things we can all do to help reduce our impact on the environment, including sustainable DIY and saving water.

She has released one video every day for 30 days as part of the 'Very Green Lockdown' series. Each episode is less than 10 minutes long, the idea being bite-sized videos that are quick and easy to watch.

Miss Griffin said: "Lockdown seemed like a good opportunity to spread the message as widely as I can while everyone is stuck at home.

"If just a few people had changed their lifestyle in some way, it would have been worthwhile, but as it happens, many people have messaged me to say that they are changing something as a result of the videos, so I am really happy."

To view the series, visit the Planet Chloe YouTube channel.

