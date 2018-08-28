World renowned conservationist to host special event in Norfolk

Aviculturalist George Archibald will be hosting the special event at Pensthorpe Natural Park. Picture: SUBMITTED BY PENSTHORPE NATURAL PARK. Archant

One of the world’s foremost conservationists has announced a visit to Norfolk to unveil his findings on the state of cranes worldwide.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Eurasian Crane. Picture: PENSTHORPE NATURAL PARK. A Eurasian Crane. Picture: PENSTHORPE NATURAL PARK.

Aviculturalist George Archibald will be at Pensthorpe Natural Park, near Fakenham, this month.

The talk will present Mr Archibald’s findings on the status of all 15 species of cranes of the world, including an update on how the Eurasian Crane is doing in the UK.

Mr Archibald has dedicated more than 50 years to the international conservation efforts for cranes. In 1973, when cranes were in a perilous situation and many were on the brink of extinction, Mr Archibald, along with his colleague Ronald Sauey, established the International Crane Foundation (ICF). Today, the ICF supports conservation projects in 45 countries.

Bill Jordan, owner of Pensthorpe Natural Park, said: “George is the global authority on cranes worldwide so we are honoured to welcome his return to the reserve.

“He has dedicated his entire working life to protecting cranes and we are not only looking forward to hearing his latest findings but to attracting yet another leading name in the field of conservation to Norfolk.”

Mr Archibald has received six honorary doctorates and many awards including the Gold Medal from the World Wildlife Fund, a Fellows Award from the MacArthur Foundation and, in 2013, the Order of Canada on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II. He is a trustee of the Pensthorpe Conservation Trust, a charity set up to create a centre of excellence in ecological restoration, promote sustainable farming and to research, breed and protect threatened species on site at Pensthorpe Natural Park.

Pensthorpe Natural Park is home to four crane species including Eurasian Cranes and is a founding partner of The Great Crane Project, releasing this iconic species back in to the Somerset Levels. It is also common to see wild cranes at Pensthorpe as they are attracted by the resident cranes.

The George Archibald event is from 7.30pm to 9.30pm on Thursday, November 29 and costs £5 per person for Pensthorpe members and £7 per person for non-members. The price includes interval tea, coffee and soft drinks. Spaces are limited and booking is essential. Visit www.pensthorpe.com.