£135,000 work underway to improve landscape of beauty spot

PUBLISHED: 15:33 02 May 2019

Burnham Overy Staithe Windmill, where power lines will be removed to improve the landscape of the area. Picture: Ian Burt

Overhead power lines at a north Norfolk beauty spot are being removed at a cost of £135,000 to make the area more attractive for walkers and to protect local wildlife.

Burnham Overy Staithe Windmill, where power lines will be removed to improve the landscape of the area. Picture: Supplied by UK Power NetworksBurnham Overy Staithe Windmill, where power lines will be removed to improve the landscape of the area. Picture: Supplied by UK Power Networks

The project will see 1.1km of overhead power lines removed along with pieces of electrical equipment in and around Burnham Overy, near Wells, and replaced with 970m of underground cable.

UK Power Networks is working with the Norfolk Coast Partnership to improve the landscape of the Area Of Outstanding Natural Beauty and also reduce the risk of birds striking the wires.

Tony Dobing, UK Power Networks project manager, said: “This is already a stunning location and removing the power lines and electrical infrastructure will only improve it further for the many walkers who use the routes in and around this area.

“The route includes an iconic windmill with many walkers pausing at this point. As it stands this view includes electrical infrastructure but this will be removed, which will also benefit the safety of local wildlife in what is a core area of the coastal habitat.

“There are also practical reasons for this work including the fact that underground cabling should be less likely to suffer damage so local power supplies will be more reliable for the area's residents.”

Around half of the required cabling will be laid and funded as part of the OFGEM-funded amenity project and the other half by UK Power Networks as part of a long-term network investment plan.

The project will improve the quality and reliability of electricity supplies between Burnham Norton and Burnham Overy Staithe as the networks will now be fully interconnected.

Estelle Hook, manager of the Norfolk Coast Partnership, said: “We are delighted to continue working with UK Power Networks and local landowners to deliver a number of these OFGEM-funded schemes.

“This scheme at Burnham Overy was selected because of the benefits to people's enjoyment of this lovely little river valley and their views of its iconic watermill, windmill and marshes.”

The project is in line with May being National Walking Month, with an estimated 10,000 walkers using the section of the Norfolk Coast Path each year.

