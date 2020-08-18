Search

Advanced search

Video

Work starting on major water pipe to protect Norfolk Broads fen

PUBLISHED: 20:05 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 20:05 18 August 2020

Catfield Fen. Picture: James Bass

Catfield Fen. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk © 2013

Work has started in a major water pipe to protect a conservation area and maintain water supply for thousands of homes.

Anglian Water is putting in 3km worth of pipeline connecting Ludham to Horstead water tower.

The work is being done because the utilities giant will stop taking water from a borehole near Ludham to protect nearby Catfield Fen, which is a renowned Site of Special Scientific Interest and part of the Norfolk Broads.

MORE: Major new pipeline planned from Norwich to Ludham to alleviate Broads water fears

Currently water from the groundwater source supplies 3,000 homes.

Geoff Darch, water resources strategy manager for Anglian Water, said: “Our role as a water company is to carefully managed our customers’ demand for water and the needs of the wider environment simultaneously.”

Water will then be transferred across the county from one of the company’s main treatment centre on Heigham Street, Norwich, and the project is expected to be complete by March 2021.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

Controversial pig farm plans spark village anger

File photo of pigs. Plans for a pig farm in Aldborough in north Norfolk have drawn many objections from nearby residents. Picture: Simon Parker

New £325 a night suite opens in coaching inn – with £8,000 bath tub

Iain Wilson, pictured at the Ffolkes Arms. Pic: Archant

Grandmother dies five days after being pulled from sea

Robin Spruce, who died following a swimming accident in north Norfolk. Picture: File photo supplied by Stage Direct/Sheringham Little Theatre

‘I’ve probably lost 80pc of my trade’: businesses hit by roadworks

Alex Campeao, owner of Copa Cubana on Upper King Street. Picture: Archant

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

‘It was up to my thigh’: Yet more heavy rain causes homes to be evacuated

Heavy rain has caused roads and houses to flood in the Watton area. Picture: Submitted

Parts of region hit by 160mm of rain in one day - a quarter of an average year’s downfall

Heavy rain in Sheringham Picture: Twitter/@TeddytheBearCat

Police try to find cyclist who ‘spat on car and assaulted driver’

Suffolk Police have appealed for help to trace this cyclist after an incident in Corton. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

New £325 a night suite opens in coaching inn – with £8,000 bath tub

Iain Wilson, pictured at the Ffolkes Arms. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Husband not told wife had tested positive for Covid-19 until she died

Bob Harvey and his wife Ermitas, who died from Covid-19 in April. Picture: Bob Harvey

Norwich City transfer rumours: Negotiations under way for West Ham striker

Jordan Hugill in action against Norwich City during his time at Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

PROFILE: Training with ‘unpredictable’ Messi has given City newboy tools for success in England

Xavi Quintilla has joined Norwich City on loan from Villarreal Picture: Norwich City FC

Farm shop’s £250,000 expansion after 25-fold lockdown sales growth

Fielding Cottage at Honingham is investing £250,000 in a new farm shop building after its takings grew 25 times larger during lockdown. Pictured: Owner Sam Steggles outsde the original 'Goat Shed'. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Man charged with murder of wife unfit to enter plea

Gemma Cowey, whose husband is currently unfit to plead over the murder of his wife in Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Norfolk Constabulary