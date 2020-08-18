Work starting on major water pipe to protect Norfolk Broads fen
PUBLISHED: 20:05 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 20:05 18 August 2020
Work has started in a major water pipe to protect a conservation area and maintain water supply for thousands of homes.
Anglian Water is putting in 3km worth of pipeline connecting Ludham to Horstead water tower.
The work is being done because the utilities giant will stop taking water from a borehole near Ludham to protect nearby Catfield Fen, which is a renowned Site of Special Scientific Interest and part of the Norfolk Broads.
Currently water from the groundwater source supplies 3,000 homes.
Geoff Darch, water resources strategy manager for Anglian Water, said: “Our role as a water company is to carefully managed our customers’ demand for water and the needs of the wider environment simultaneously.”
Water will then be transferred across the county from one of the company’s main treatment centre on Heigham Street, Norwich, and the project is expected to be complete by March 2021.
