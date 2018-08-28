Wood burner scrappage scheme launched in effort to clean up Norfolk’s air

Norfolk Woodburners (NW) is introducing the scrappage scheme to encourage customers to change their old polluting woodburners and open fire grates. Picture: Archant Archant

A wood burner supply company has launched a new scrappage scheme to help clean up the environment in Norfolk.

Norfolk Woodburners (NW), which has offices in Norwich and Fakenham, is introducing the initiative to encourage customers to change their old polluting woodburners and open fire grates.

This follows a government drive to clean up the wood burner industry and reports from the Stove Industry Alliance (SIA) showing that new stoves produce far less emissions than old ones or open fires.

Managing Director at NW, Kerry Walpole, said: “Super-efficient new eco design ready wood burners, such as those produced by companies including The Hunter Stoves Group and Termatech, installed by a HETAS professional, used correctly with the correct fuel, produce far less emissions and are substantially better for the environment than old wood burners or open fires.

“This being the case we are trying to take the lead in the marketplace and offer a scrappage scheme, similar to those offered in the past for old polluting cars and central heating boilers. We hope this will go some way in helping to clean up the air in Norfolk.”